No. 16 Vanderbilt, No. 25 Auburn Announce Starting Pitchers for SEC Opening Weekend
The SEC can pretty much lay claim to having the strongest, deepest conferences in the country in, pretty much, every sport. Just look at how many teams the SEC will send to next weeks’ NCAA Tournament. Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney included 13 SEC teams in his latest men’s bracketology.
While the SEC softball teams is able to make this argument for themselves, the conference’s baseball teams is deeper and stronger than any other sport. In the latest D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings, the SEC laid claim to the top four spots, five of the top 10 spots, nine of the top 16 and 12 in the entire top 25.
And now we get to watch those teams play one another.
This weekend marks the start of conference play in the SEC and No. 16 Vanderbilt (14-3) will start off its slate of conference games against No. 25 Auburn (14-3). Here’s the schedule of games for the Commodores in Auburn, Ala.:
No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 25 Auburn Weekend Schedule
- Game 1: 6 p.m., Friday, SECN+
- Game 2: 6 p.m., Saturday, SECN+
- Game 3: 2 p.m., Sunday, SECN+
Both Auburn and Vanderbilt have announced their starting pitchers for the weekend and there weren’t any surprises. Here’s a breakdown of each pitching matchup:
Game 1
LHP JD Thompson (2-0, 3.66 ERA, 29 K, 5 BB, .215 b/avg.) vs. RHP Samuel Dutton (2-1, 1.31 ERA, 28 K, 5 BB, .286 b/avg.)
Game 2
LHP Ethan McElvain (0-2, 8.74 ERA, 22 K, 12 BB, .311 b/avg.) vs. LHP Cade Fisher (0-0, 5.14 ERA, 12 K, 7 BB, .217 b/avg.)
Game 3
RHP Cody Bowker (2-1, 1.89 ERA, 28 K, 8 BB, .125 b/avg.) vs. RHP Christian Chatterton (2-0, 2.66 ERA, 23 K, 6 BB, .217 b/avg.)