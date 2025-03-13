Men's Bracket Watch: Texas Slides In; Boise State Needs More
Welcome to college basketball’s Championship Week! With Selection Sunday officially days, and not weeks, away, Sports Illustrated is bringing you daily (and sometimes hourly) updates to the projected field as conference tournament results come in. From automatic bids being locked up in smaller conferences to key bubble battles in the power leagues, we’re keeping you updated with all the news and notes to get you prepared for the bracket reveal Sunday evening.
Here’s a look at the latest projected men’s field.
On the Bubble
Last Four Byes:
Utah State Aggies
Vanderbilt Commodores
Baylor Bears
West Virginia Mountaineers
Last Four In:
Indiana Hoosiers
San Diego State Aztecs
Xavier Musketeers
Texas Longhorns
First Four Out:
North Carolina Tar Heels
Colorado State Rams
Boise State Broncos
UC Irvine Anteaters
Next Four Out:
Ohio State Buckeyes
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
SMU Mustangs
Dayton Flyers
Notes From Wednesday:
Texas vaults into the field after its Quad 1 win over Vanderbilt combined with Ohio State’s loss to Iowa. The Buckeyes are essentially eliminated at 17–15 from serious at-large contention, leaving Texas, North Carolina and a trio of mid-majors in the mix for what is currently the last spot in the field. That spot may not last long though: Texas likely needs a win over Texas A&M to stay in the field after today, though no one seems to be rushing to claim the last spot in the Big Dance.
It’s almost impossible to envision North Carolina getting in without at least beating Wake Forest on Thursday. A win over Duke may no longer be a necessity with other bubble teams dropping, but the 1–11 record against Quad 1 is an eyesore. Xavier could solidify itself in the field with a win over Marquette. Without it, don’t be shocked if the Musketeers get jumped on Selection Sunday. And circle Boise State vs. San Diego State in the Mountain West quarterfinals as a massive bubble clash: Boise needs it more than the Aztecs, though SDSU’s chances of a trip to Dayton rise immensely with a loss.
Bubble Games to Watch Thursday:
Indiana vs. Oregon, 12 p.m. ET
Xaver vs. Marquette, 2:30 p.m. ET
North Carolina vs. Wake Forest, 2:30 p.m. ET
Texas vs. Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m. ET
Boise State vs. San Diego State, 5:30 p.m. ET
Colorado State vs. Nevada, 9 p.m. ET
SMU vs. Clemson, 9:30 p.m. ET
Utah State vs. UNLV, 11:30 p.m. ET
Projecting the Field
BOLD indicates clinched automatic bid
* indicates projected automatic bid
South Region:
No. 1 Auburn Tigers* vs. No. 16 SIUE Cougars/Saint Francis Red Flash
No. 8 UConn Huskies vs. No. 9 New Mexico Lobos*
No. 5 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 12 Liberty Flames*
No. 4 Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 13 Yale Bulldogs*
No. 6 UCLA Bruins vs. No. 11 San Diego State Aztecs/Indiana Hoosiers
No. 3 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 14 Wofford Terriers
No. 7 Missouri Tigers vs. No. 10 Baylor Bears
No. 2 Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. No. 15 Montana Grizzlies
East Region:
No. 1 Duke Blue Devils* vs. No. 16 American Eagles/Jackson State Tigers*
No. 8 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 9 Creighton Bluejays
No. 5 BYU Cougars vs. No. 12 McNeese State Cowboys
No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 13 Akron Zips*
No. 6 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 11 West Virginia Mountaineers
No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 14 Utah Valley Wolverines
No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs* vs. No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks
No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 15 Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks
Midwest Region:
No. 1 Houston Cougars* vs. No. 16 Quinnipiac Bobcats*
No. 8 Memphis Tigers* vs. No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs
No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 12 VCU Rams*
No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 13 Lipscomb Bisons
No. 6 Louisville Cardinals vs. No. 11 Drake Bulldogs
No. 3 St. John's Red Storm* vs. No. 14 Troy Trojans
No. 7 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 10 Utah State Aggies
No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 15 Bryant Bulldogs*
West Region:
No. 1 Florida Gators vs. No. 16 Norfolk State Spartans*
No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners
No. 5 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 12 Xavier Musketeers/Texas Longhorns
No. 4 Clemson Tigers vs. No. 13 High Point Panthers
No. 6 Saint Mary's Gaels vs. No. 11 UC San Diego Tritons*
No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 14 UNC Wilmington Seahawks
No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks vs. No. 10 Vanderbilt Commodores
No. 2 Michigan State Spartans* vs. No. 15 Robert Morris Colonials