Oklahoma Ace Pitcher Out for Friday's Game Against Vanderbilt

The Sooners listed RHP Kyson Witherspoon as out in the initial Student-Athlete Availability Report for Friday's series opener.

Taylor Hodges

Oklahoma's Kyson Witherspoon (26) throws a pitch during the college baseball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and Lehigh at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, Okla., Friday, Feb., 14, 2025.
Oklahoma's Kyson Witherspoon (26) throws a pitch during the college baseball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and Lehigh at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, Okla., Friday, Feb., 14, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Friday night’s game between No. 17 Vanderbilt and No. 19 Oklahoma was shaping up to be an excellent pitchers’ duel with both teams putting their ace pitchers on the mound.

However, the Sooners won’t be doing that. The initial Student-Athlete Availability Report for the series opener has Oklahoma ace Kyson Witherspoon listed as out. According to D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers, Witherspoon has been dealing with back spasms and is expected to be fine. Witherspoon could still pitch Saturday or Sunday.

Oklahoma hasn’t announced who will take the mound Friday in Witherspoon’s place. Left-hander Cade Crossland is slated to start Saturday’s game and could easily swap days with Witherspoon. It would be a noticeable difference, though.

Witherspoon is seventh in the nation in strikeouts with 68. He’s 5-2 with 2.40 ERA in 45 innings pitched and opposing batters are averaging .199. Crossland, meanwhile, is 1-2 with a 7.06 ERA, 35 strikeouts, 23 walks and a .282 opponent batting average.

For Vanderbilt, its initial report has RHP Hudson Barton as out for Friday’s game and England Bryan questionable. Riley Nelson, who did not play in Tuesday’s game against Dayton, was not listed in the report and should be fully available.

The Commodores and Sooners will get their weekend series started on primetime on the SEC Network. First-pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Here’s the full schedule for the three-game series:

No. 17 Vanderbilt at No. 19 Oklahoma Weekend Schedule

  • Game 1: 7 p.m., Friday, SEC Network
  • Game 2: 4 p.m., Saturday, SECN+
  • Game 3: 2 p.m., Sunday, SECN+

Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

