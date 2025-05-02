Pitching Breakdown: Crimson Tide Not Starting Ace Pitcher First
There weren’t any surprises when No. 15 Vanderbilt announced its starting pitchers for this weekend’s series against No. 18 Alabama, who did have a surprise of its own.
The Crimson Tide (35-10, 12-9 SEC) won’t start its ace pitcher in Friday’s game. Instead, Tyler Fay will start on the mound against Vanderbilt ace JD Thompson and Riley Quick will start Saturday’s game.
It’s an interesting strategy and one that worked wonderfully for Oklahoma. The Sooners, though, had to do it because of minor injury to its ace. Alabama didn’t have any players listed on its initial Student-Athlete Availability Report, so this would appear to be a strategic choice by the Tide.
Vanderbilt did have a pair of pitchers on its initial report, including Sawyer Hawks as questionable. He missed last weekend’s series against Ole Miss for a funeral. If Hawks is available to play, he only makes the Commodores’ pitching staff much better (leads team in saves).
Here’s our complete pitching matchup preview for this weekend’s series between Alabama and Vanderbilt:
No. 18 Alabama at No. 15 Vanderbilt Pitching Staff Rankings
No. 18 Alabama
CATEGORY
No. 15 Vanderbilt
4.58 (40)
Team ERA
3.74 (11)
8.56 (53)
H/9
7.05 (3)
9.5 (40)
K/9
12.1 (1)
3.93 (58)
BB/9
3.76 (44)
2.41 (46)
Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio
3.23 (5)
1.39 (50)
WHIP
1.20 (7)
No. 18 Alabama at No. 15 Vanderbilt Starting Pitchers
Game One
RHP Tyler Fay (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 30 IP, 22 SO, 7 BB, 15 ER, .281 b/avg.) vs. LHP JD Thompson (3-4, 4.42 ERA, 59 IP, 77 SO, 19 BB, 29 ER, .241 b/avg.)
Game Two
RHP Riley Quick (6-2, 3.54 ERA, 40.2 IP, 41 SO, 15 BB, 16 ER, .247 b/avg.) vs. RHP Cody Bowker (2-3, 4.50 ERA, 50 IP, 67 SO, 22 BB, 25 ER, .217 b/avg.)
Game Three
LHP Zane Adams (6-2, 5.08 ERA, 51.1 IP, 46 SO, 18 BB, 29 ER, .280 b/avg.) vs. RHP Connor Fennell (5-0, 2.38 ERA, 34 IP, 63 SO, 6 BB, 9 ER, .172 b/avg.)
Notable Bullpen Pitchers
Alabama
RHP Braylon Myers (2-1, 2.59 ERA, 31.1 IP, 43 SO, 11 BB, 9 ER, .170 b/avg.)
RHP Bobby Alcock (3-2, 5.67 ERA, 33.1 IP, 36 SO, 16 BB, 21 ER, .279 b/avg.)
RHP Carson Ozmer (4-0, 13 SV, 1.24 ERA, 29 IP, 39 SO, 16 BB, 4 ER, .153 b/avg.)
LHP Matthew Heiberger (3-1, 3.28 ERA, 24.2 IP, 24 SO, 12 BB, 9 ER, .230 b/avg.)
Vanderbilt
RHP Sawyer Hawks (3-0, 6 SV, 1.34 ERA, 33.2 IP, 6 SO, 7 BB, 5 ER, .152 b/avg.)
LHP Miller Green (1-2, 5 SV, 4.00 ERA, 18 IP, 23 SO, 7 BB, 8 ER, .239 b/avg.)
RHP Brennan Seiber (1-1, 2.66 ERA, 20.1 IP, 27 SO, 12 BB, 6 ER, .169 b/avg.)
RHP Alex Kranzler (6-1, 3 SV, 3.38 ERA, 29.1 IP, 31 SO, 6 BB, 11 ER, .225 b/avg.)