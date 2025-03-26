Three Key Players for Vanderbilt in Tuesday Night Win
No. 14 Vanderbilt got past its midweek game without much trouble, something the Commodores upcoming opponent cannot say. No. 2 Arkansas lost a 10-inning game to Missouri State 14-13 on Tuesday. It was the Razorbacks’ third loss of the season.
However, that won’t dampen the importance of this weekend’s series in Nashville.
Vanderbilt (20-5, 4-2 SEC) fans should feel good not just about facing Arkansas (23-3 5-1 SEC), but should feel good about their team’s chances all year long. Tuesday night’s game against Eastern Kentucky allowed the Commodores to show depth and versatility needed in a long season.
Here are three players that showed how important they can be this season in Tuesday’s 10-0 win against Eastern Kentucky:
Rustan Rigdon
Most of Rigdon’s appearances for Vanderbilt have been in the outfield or as the designated hitter. Tuesday night he made his third start of the season at third bases. Rigdon has recorded at least one hit in each of those games, and was 4-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. For the season, Rigdon is hitting .294 with three doubles and eight RBI. He’s also drawn 12 walks and eight stolen bases.
Austin Nye
Nye has solidified his role as Vanderbilt’s midweek starting pitcher. The right-handed pitcher posted a 1.04 ERA in six starts and has allowed eight hits, 10 walks and two runs while recording 21 strikeouts . However, there are no midweek games in tournaments. Nye’s success, and likely continued success, will give Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin a valuable chess piece that can start a game or enter the game in a long relief appearance.
Brodie Johnston
Johnston made his first-ever start for Vanderbilt at short stop in place of Jonathan Vastine and played a clean game with no errors and was part of two double plays. Johnston is one of the favorites to win SEC Freshman of the Year and his versatility in the field shown Tuesday night only helps to build his case.