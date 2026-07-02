Vanderbilt Baseball Gets Second Pitcher From Transfer Portal

The transfer portal may be closed, but Vanderbilt baseball is not done adding players from the portal.

Per an announcement on his Instagram, Vanderbilt added left-handed pitcher Dominic Monaco from Western Kentucky. Monaco posted a graphic of himself in a Vanderbilt jersey with the caption “Anchor Down.”

Monaco pitched for two seasons at Western Kentucky and had a career ERA of 8.03. During this past season, Monaco finished with a 7.20 ERA in 20 innings pitched. He allowed 16 earned runs on 14 hits, but did strike out 29 batters. He started six games and appeared in 12 games for the Hilltoppers. He had a 1-3 record in those appearances.

Monaco is 6-foot-3 and entering his junior season of his college career. Monaco’s arrival at Vanderbilt brings him back to his home state with him being a Arrington, Tennessee native.

The ERA numbers is not something that looks desirable, but it seems that what drew Vanderbilt to looking at Monaco is the potential he has if coached by the right coaching staff. At the very least, the 29 strikeouts in 16 innings shows that he can find the strike zone, which is a quality Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin and his staff always looks for in pitchers.

Monaco is the second pitcher to commit to Vanderbilt from the transfer portal. The Commodores also added USC pitcher Gavin Lauridsen, who had a 4.79 ERA his freshman season in the Big Ten.

Given his lack of starting experience, Monaco likely is not a pitcher that will be in a regular starting role, at least in the early stages of the 2027 season. But if Vanderbilt pitching coach Scott Brown unlocks Monaco’s full potential, he could serve as a solid arm out of the bullpen.

During the 2026 season, the achilles heel of Vanderbilt’s roster was its pitching. Some of that was due to the injuries that were suffered that also forced younger pitchers to play a role they were not expecting to have, but even the more experienced pitchers Vanderbilt did have still struggled at times.

Pitching was a need for Vanderbilt when the portal opened a month ago, probably no need bigger than it. However, the Commodores have only added two pitchers through the portal. Perhaps that says that Vanderbilt has plenty of confidence in the guys they have alongside the freshman they will have coming in.

For now, though, Vanderbilt will invest in Monaco and see if he can find a role for himself in Nashville.

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