Vanderbilt Baseball Gets Catching Depth With Transfer Addition

More offensive depth is on the way for Vanderbilt baseball next season.

Per his own announcement on Instagram, now-former Wake Forest catcher Matt Conte has committed to Vanderbilt from the transfer portal. On his Instagram, Conte posted a picture of the Vanderbilt logo with the caption “Anchor Down” in emojis.

Conte will join Vanderbilt for his junior season after spending his first two seasons of college at Wake Forest. In 35 starts as a catcher in 2026, Conte hit .271 with 12 home runs and 12 doubles to his 52 RBIs on the season.

Conte also had 62 hits in the 59 games he appeared in with plenty of those games being multi-RBI games. Conte seems to be a player that will come into Vanderbilt and make his own impact offensively.

Conte brings experience at the catcher spot and he brings the production on the offensive side of things.

Given his experience at the position, Conte will definitely give himself a chance to see plenty of playing time defensively, especially if Colin Barczi does in fact get drafted and begins his professional career. If Barczi does depart, Conte is going to help fill a hole with Vanderbilt's depth at the catcher position.

Conte also brings postseason experience to Vanderbilt. In his first two seasons, Conte helped Wake Forest get to the regional round of the NCAA Tournament. In the Morgantown Regional this past season, Conte went 4-for-13 at the plate with six RBIs as the Demon Deacons went 1-2 and were eliminated from the tournament.

Conte is the seventh addition for Vanderbilt this transfer portal cycle and the fifth bat the Commodores have added. Conte transfers to Vanderbilt alongside Wofford outfielder Niko Brini, Maryland outfielder Bud Coombs, Missouri infielder Blaize Ward, Fairleigh Dickinson outfielder Hunter Ray, USC right-handed pitcher Lauridsen and Western Kentucky left-handed pitcher Dominic Monaco.

In 2026, Vanderbilt’s offense was one of the more lethal ones in the SEC with 7.6 runs per game with 108 home runs as a team, which was 14th-best in college baseball.

The deadline to enter the college baseball transfer portal closed on the night of June 30, but players that were in the portal before the deadline still are able to continue searching for their new homes and commit whenever they choose. Vanderbilt has built itself a solid transfer class, but it should be interesting to see whether or not it is done making offseason moves.

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