Vanderbilt Explodes in Fifth Inning to Beat Auburn 8-6
For three-and-a-half hours, No. 16 Vanderbilt took turns with No. 25 Auburn as the poised to win. Each side had their shining moments, but the role-switching ended in the fifth inning and Vanderbilt held on to win 8-6.
An awkward series of events turned the tide in the Commodores’ favor in the top of the fifth inning.
With Collin Barczi up to bat, runners at first and second and no outs recorded, Brodie Johnston was called out at third base. Auburn third baseman Eric Snow tried to turn a double play, but his throw was off target and Barczi reached base safely.
Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin challenged the call at third base and, after the review, the call was reversed. Johnston would be safe at third base, Riley Nelson at third and Barczi at first still without any outs recorded.
The Commodores took advantage of the situation and scored five runs in the inning, starting off with Rose driving in one run on a groundout and followed by Davis, Vastine and Holcomb all hitting RBI singles in consecutive at-bats. RJ Austin hit a double to right field that made the score 8-4.
It was a pleasant turn of events for the Commodores, who found themselves trailing Auburn 3-0 after just two innings. Vanderbilt’s starting pitcher, Ethan McElvain, didn’t make it out of the second inning after giving three earned runs on two hits, three walks, one hit-by-pitch and one strikeout.
Sawyer Hawks was able to stop the bleeding in the second inning and was able to hold the Tigers at bay, allowing two runs on four hits, two walks and three strikeouts.
Hawks was relieved in the fifth inning with one out recorded and runners and first and third base by Tommy O’Rourke. A sacrifice fly against the first batter he faced would be the only run O’Rourke would allow in the inning and head into the final innings with Vanderbilt leading 8-5.
Auburn’s Lucas Steele drove in one run on a two-double off the left field wall, making the score 8-6 in the seventh inning, but the Tigers would end the inning without any more runs scored and runners in scoring position. In fact, the Tigers would have just one more base runner the rest of the game.
Both teams now have one win in the three-game weekend series and will conclude the series at 2 p.m. Sunday on SECN+.