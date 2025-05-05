Vanderbilt Freshman Picks Up Second SEC Weekly Award
Coming into the season, Vanderbilt’s Brodie Johnston was a favorite to win the SEC Freshman of the Year award. But due to a combination of other outstanding freshmen play and Johnston’s own struggles, he’s fallen back in that race.
He’s making up ground in the final weeks of the season and was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week. It’s the second time this season he’s earned the award. Johnston batted 7-for-16 in four games last week, including 6-for-12 in the Commodores’ series against Alabama.
Johnston played a critical role in Vanderbilt’s five-runs in four outs comeback against the Crimson Tide on Sunday. He hit the game-tying two-run double in the bottom of the ninth and then scored the game-winning run on Braden Holcomb’s walk-off home run to win the game. Johnston’s game against Alabama came in Friday’s series opener when he went 3-for-4 at the plate with doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored.
A native of Ooltewah, Tennessee, Johnston has posted a .287 batting average in 43 games and 170 at-bats. He’s also posted a .529 slugging percentage, a .315 on-base percentage, four home runs, 22 RBIs and eight doubles. He’s probably struck out more times that coach Tim Corbin would like (a team-high 33) and was drawn only four walks.
Fielding-wise, Johnston leads the team with six errors, but does play third base where he’s required to make long, fast throws. But he's also made plenty of highlight-reel worthy plays, like this one from Sunday's game against Alabama:
The Commodores will be back in action tomorrow when they travel to No. 20 Louisville for their final midweek game of the season. Vanderbilt will travel to No. 12 Tennessee for its weekend SEC series.
Here are the other SEC weekly award winners:
- Player of the Week: Hayden Yost, Florida
- Co-Pitcher of the Week: Zach Root, Arkansas
- Co-Pitcher of the Week: Anthony Eyanson, LSU
- Co-Freshman of the Week: Christian Chatterton, Auburn