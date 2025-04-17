Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt, Georgia Starting Pitchers Announced for All Three Games

After a couple weeks of not announcing a series finale starter, the Commodores have returned to a familiar arm for the series finale against Georgia.

Vanderbilt pitcher Connor Fennell (39) is congratulated after striking out a Tennessee Tech batter for the third out in the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball game at Hawkins Field Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt pitcher Connor Fennell (39) is congratulated after striking out a Tennessee Tech batter for the third out in the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball game at Hawkins Field Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There’s no mystery around who will start for No. 19 Vanderbilt against No. 5 Georgia this weekend.

After two weeks of leaving the series finale starter blank, the Commodores announced right-hander Connor Fennell as the team’s starting pitcher on Saturday. Fennell was Vanderbilt’s starting pitcher in the series finale against Oklahoma and was the only starter to not give up any runs in the first inning.

Fennell had been in a flex role the last two weeks and was used as a reliever in Vanderbilt’s series against Florida. He pitched 2.2 innings that weekend and gave up two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out four batters.

But this weekend he returns to the starting rotation. Here’s a breakdown of all three pitching matchups for the Commodores against Georgia, as well as some notable bullpen arms:

Georgia at Vanderbilt Starting Pitcher Matchups

Vanderbilt pitcher JD Thompson (22) pitches against Arkansas during the first inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt pitcher JD Thompson (22) pitches against Arkansas during the first inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 28, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Game 1, Thursday

RHP Brian Curley (2-0, 3.48 ERA, 33.2 IP, 43 SO, 15, 13 ER, .147 b/avg.) vs. LHP JD Thompson (2-3, 4.44 ERA, 46.2 IP 56 SO, 17 BB, 23 ER, . 236 b/avg.)

Vanderbilt pitcher Cody Bowker handed off a three-run lead to its bullpen Sunday, but the Commodores ended up losing 7-6.
Vanderbilt pitcher Cody Bowker handed off a three-run lead to its bullpen Sunday, but the Commodores ended up losing 7-6 to Auburn on Sunday. / Vanderbilt Athletic

Game 2, Friday

RHP Kolten Smith (3-1, 4.18 ERA, 23.2 IP, 36 SO, 10 BB, 11 ER, .222 b/avg.) vs. RHP Cody Bowker (2-2, 3.32 ERA, 43.1 IP, 55 SO, 17 BB, .209 b/avg.)

Vanderbilt pitcher Connor Fennell (39) catches the ball after pitching to a Tennessee Tech batter in the fourth inning.
Vanderbilt pitcher Connor Fennell (39) catches the ball after pitching to a Tennessee Tech batter in the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball game at Hawkins Field Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Game 3, Saturday

RHP Leighton Finley (2-0, 5.66 ERA, 35 IP, 40 SO, 15 BB, 22 ER, .226 b/avg.) vs. RHP Connor Fennell (3-0, 2.95 ERA, 21.1 IP, 40 SO, 5 BB, 7 ER, .163 b/avg.)

Notable Relief Pitchers

Georgia

RHP JT Quinn (0-1, 2.37 ERA, 19 IP, 23 SO, 11 BB, 5 ER, .159 b/avg., 1 SV)
RHP DJ Radtke (4-0, 2.61 ERA, 20.2 IP, 19 SO, 8 BB, 6 ER, .189 b/avg. 2 SV)
RHP Matthew Hoskins (1-1, 3.00 ERA, 21 IP, 31 SO, 16 BB, 7 ER, .181 b/avg., 2 SV)
RHP Jordan Stephens (3-0, 3.24 ERA, 16.2 IP, 23 SO, 10 BB, 6 ER, .182 b/avg., 3 SV)
RHP Tyler McLoughlin (4-0, 3.38 ERA, 16 IP, 21 SO, 7 BB, 6 ER, .182 b/avg.)
RHP Brian Zeldin (2-1, 6.14 ERA, 22 IP, 27 SO, 14 BB, 15 ER, .250 b/avg.)

Vanderbilt

RHP Sawyer Hawks (3-0, 1.47 ERA, 30.2 IP, 43 SO, 7 BB, 5 ER, .147 b/avg., 4 SV)
RHP Brennan Seiber (1-0, 1.96 ERA, 18.1 IP, 23 SO, 12 BB, 4 ER, .143 b/avg.)
RHP Alex Kranzler (5-1, 2.49 ERA, 25.1 IP, 25 SO, 5 BB, 7 ER, .215 b/avg., 2 SV)
RHP Tommy O’Rourke (3-0, 2.84 ERA, 12.2 IP, 15 SO, 5 BB, .163, b/avg., 2 SV)
LHP Miller Green (1-2, 4.30 ERA, 14.2 IP, 19 SO, 6 BB, 7 ER, .236 b/avg., 5 SV)

