Vanderbilt, Georgia Starting Pitchers Announced for All Three Games
There’s no mystery around who will start for No. 19 Vanderbilt against No. 5 Georgia this weekend.
After two weeks of leaving the series finale starter blank, the Commodores announced right-hander Connor Fennell as the team’s starting pitcher on Saturday. Fennell was Vanderbilt’s starting pitcher in the series finale against Oklahoma and was the only starter to not give up any runs in the first inning.
Fennell had been in a flex role the last two weeks and was used as a reliever in Vanderbilt’s series against Florida. He pitched 2.2 innings that weekend and gave up two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out four batters.
But this weekend he returns to the starting rotation. Here’s a breakdown of all three pitching matchups for the Commodores against Georgia, as well as some notable bullpen arms:
Georgia at Vanderbilt Starting Pitcher Matchups
Game 1, Thursday
RHP Brian Curley (2-0, 3.48 ERA, 33.2 IP, 43 SO, 15, 13 ER, .147 b/avg.) vs. LHP JD Thompson (2-3, 4.44 ERA, 46.2 IP 56 SO, 17 BB, 23 ER, . 236 b/avg.)
Game 2, Friday
RHP Kolten Smith (3-1, 4.18 ERA, 23.2 IP, 36 SO, 10 BB, 11 ER, .222 b/avg.) vs. RHP Cody Bowker (2-2, 3.32 ERA, 43.1 IP, 55 SO, 17 BB, .209 b/avg.)
Game 3, Saturday
RHP Leighton Finley (2-0, 5.66 ERA, 35 IP, 40 SO, 15 BB, 22 ER, .226 b/avg.) vs. RHP Connor Fennell (3-0, 2.95 ERA, 21.1 IP, 40 SO, 5 BB, 7 ER, .163 b/avg.)
Notable Relief Pitchers
Georgia
RHP JT Quinn (0-1, 2.37 ERA, 19 IP, 23 SO, 11 BB, 5 ER, .159 b/avg., 1 SV)
RHP DJ Radtke (4-0, 2.61 ERA, 20.2 IP, 19 SO, 8 BB, 6 ER, .189 b/avg. 2 SV)
RHP Matthew Hoskins (1-1, 3.00 ERA, 21 IP, 31 SO, 16 BB, 7 ER, .181 b/avg., 2 SV)
RHP Jordan Stephens (3-0, 3.24 ERA, 16.2 IP, 23 SO, 10 BB, 6 ER, .182 b/avg., 3 SV)
RHP Tyler McLoughlin (4-0, 3.38 ERA, 16 IP, 21 SO, 7 BB, 6 ER, .182 b/avg.)
RHP Brian Zeldin (2-1, 6.14 ERA, 22 IP, 27 SO, 14 BB, 15 ER, .250 b/avg.)
Vanderbilt
RHP Sawyer Hawks (3-0, 1.47 ERA, 30.2 IP, 43 SO, 7 BB, 5 ER, .147 b/avg., 4 SV)
RHP Brennan Seiber (1-0, 1.96 ERA, 18.1 IP, 23 SO, 12 BB, 4 ER, .143 b/avg.)
RHP Alex Kranzler (5-1, 2.49 ERA, 25.1 IP, 25 SO, 5 BB, 7 ER, .215 b/avg., 2 SV)
RHP Tommy O’Rourke (3-0, 2.84 ERA, 12.2 IP, 15 SO, 5 BB, .163, b/avg., 2 SV)
LHP Miller Green (1-2, 4.30 ERA, 14.2 IP, 19 SO, 6 BB, 7 ER, .236 b/avg., 5 SV)