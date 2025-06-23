Vanderbilt Legend Named to College Baseball Hall of Fame
When making a list of the all-time greatest Vanderbilt baseball players, including David Price is an absolute must.
In fact, he may be the best player the Commodores have ever had. He earned All-American honors (2005-2007) in each of his three seasons, won numerous national pitcher of the week awards, won the 2007 Golden Spikes Award, National Player of the Year, a consensus All-American, won the Dick Howser Trophy, Brooks Wallace Award and Roger Clemens Award and was the SEC Pitcher of the Year.
He then went on to have a great MLB career. Price won the 2010 Cy Young Award and the 2018 World Series.
Now, he can add college baseball hall of famer to his resume.
Price is one of 21 former college baseball players to be inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame, the College Baseball Foundation announced Monday.
The 18th induction class will be honored at the 2026 Night of Champions presented by Prairiefire on Feb. 12, 2026 in Overland Park, Kansas, the home of the College Baseball Hall of Fame.
Here’s the complete 2025 Hall of Fame Class:
Players
Gene Ammann, Pitcher, Florida State University, 1968-70
Kris Benson, Pitcher, Clemson University, 1994-96
Kip Bouknight, Pitcher, University of South Carolina, 1998-2001
Hubie Brooks, Shortstop, Mesa College/Arizona State University, 1976-78
Gene Hooks, Third Baseman, Wake Forest University, 1947-50
Mike Loynd, Pitcher, Florida State University, 1984-86
Mark McGwire, First Baseman/Pitcher, University of Southern California, 1982-84
Phil Nevin, Third Base, Cal State Fullerton, 1990-92
David Price, Pitcher, Vanderbilt University, 2005-07
Earl Sanders, Pitcher, Jackson State University, 1984-86
Mike Stenhouse, Outfielder, Harvard University, 1977-79
Stephen Strasburg, Pitcher, San Diego State University, 2007-09
Joe Thomas, Pitcher/First Baseman, Marietta College, 1994-97
Coaches
Norm DeBriyn, Coach, University of Arkansas, 1970-2002
*Clint Evans, Coach, University of California, 1930-54
*Ray Fisher, Third Baseman/Pitcher/Coach, Middlebury College 1907-09/1910 (Third Baseman/Pitcher/Coach) / University of Michigan / 1921-59 (Coach)
Les Murakami, Coach, University of Hawai’i, 1968-97
Ray Tanner, Coach, North Carolina State, 1988-96/University of South Carolina, 1997-2012
Jerry Weinstein, Coach, Sacramento City College, 1975-98
Administrators / Builders / Umpires
Scott Boras, Agent, University of the Pacific, 1972-76
Paul Guillie, Umpire - 1990-2014/SEC Coordinator of Baseball Umpires - 2014-current