Vanderbilt Sweeps Georgia With 5-2 Win
If No. 19 Vanderbilt goes on to have memorable season, this weekend’s series against No. 5 Georgia will be look at as the starting point.
The Commodores secured a series sweep against the Bulldogs on Saturday, winning 5-2 for their fifth-straight victory. It’s a huge statement for Vanderbilt after a rough road trip to Oklahoma last weekend. The Commodores will be fifth in the SEC standings (which gets a first-round bye in the SEC tournament) and could very likely find themselves inside the national top 16 and hosting a NCAA Regional tournament.
While there’s plenty to celebrate, there is one area of concern Vanderbilt showed Saturday was at the plate. The Commodores struck out 12 times in the game and drew only three walks. But they were still able to produce enough offense to get the win.
Riley Nelson, batting leadoff, was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a home run in the fifth inning that put Vanderbilt up 3-1. Slate Alford answered back with his second home run of the series, bring Georgia to within one run of Vanderbilt. But a two-run seventh inning put the game out of the Bulldogs’ reach.
Connor Fennell was solid in his start, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing two runs on three hits, no walks and 11 strikeouts. Sawyer Hawks picked up his sixth save of the season, pitching the last two innings and gave up just two hits and struck out two batters.
Next up for Vanderbilt will be a visit from Middle Tennessee State on Tuesday. Considering the fact the Commodores’ last two midweek games that went into extra innings resulted in a successful series sweep the following weekend, maybe we should hope for a close game.
After that the Commodores will head south to face No. 11 Ole Miss (28-12, 10-8 SEC) who is coming off a series against South Carolina that saw the Rebels win just once.