Where Does Vanderbilt Land in SEC Standings After Arkansas Sweep?
No matter how many great teams are in the SEC, the expectations for certain teams don’t change. Several SEC baseball programs expect to be at the top of the conference standings every season.
Vanderbilt, with what it has accomplished in the last 15-20 years, is one of those teams. Unfortunately, the Commodores are in the bottom half of the standings after being swept at home by No. 2 Arkansas (another one of those teams with high expectations).
The Commodores sit in the No. 11 spot in the SEC standings (complete list below) with a 4-5 record in SEC play. They’re also the lowest ranked SEC team in both major college baseball polls. The only teams Vanderbilt is ahead of in the SEC standings are teams with 1-8 or 0-9 conference records.
One silver lining is that one of those teams is the Commodores’ next SEC opponent. Vanderbilt will head to Gainesville, Fla. to face a Gators (19-11 overall) team that has fallen outside of the top 25 rankings. But then the schedule takes a much more difficult turn. After Florida, the Commodores’ next five SEC opponents are all top 10-ranked teams culminating with a road trip to No. 1 Tennessee.
Its unlikely anyone is fine, let alone happy, with being in the bottom half of the conference standings in Nashville. There’s still plenty of time for fortunes to change.
Here’s the complete SEC standings, as well as a listing of the Commodores’ remaining SEC opponents:
SEC Baseball Standings
- Arkansas 8-1
- Georgia 8-1
- Tennessee 8-1
- Texas 8-1
- LSU 7-2
- Alabama 6-3
- Ole Miss 6-3
- Oklahoma 5-4
- Auburn 4-5
- Kentucky 4-5
- Vanderbilt 4-5
- Florida 1-8
- Mississippi State 1-8
- South Carolina 1-8
- Texas A&M 1-8
- Missouri 0-9
Vanderbilt Commodores Remaining SEC Schedule
- April 4-6: at Florida
- April 11-13: at No. 10 Oklahoma
- April 17-19: vs. No. 3 Georgia
- April 25-27: at No. 9 Ole Miss
- May 2-4: vs. No. 8 Alabama
- May 9-11: at No. 1 Tennessee
- May 15-17: vs. Kentucky