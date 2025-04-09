Vanderbilt Commodores

Where Does Vanderbilt Sit in Current SEC Standings?

The Commodores still have 30 conferences game left to play, but, for now, they're in position to get a first round bye in the SEC tournament.

Taylor Hodges

Fans fill the Hoover Met stadium for the SEC Tournament game between the University of Tennessee and Vanderbilt University in Hoover, Ala., Thursday. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News
/ Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

There’s still a month and a half before 16 baseball teams converge in Hoover, Ala. for the 2025 SEC Baseball Championships. But it’s never too early to look at how the bracket is shaping up.

No. 17 Vanderbilt (25-8, 7-5 SEC) has played just 12 conference games and has 30 more to go with the Commodores’ next SEC series coming up against No. 19 Oklahoma (22-9, 5-7 SEC). If the SEC tournament were to be finalized today, the Commodores’ 7-5 record in conference games would land them in a tie for seventh place with No. 12 Alabama (28-6, 7-5 SEC).

The Commodores and Crimson Tide will meet in Nashville the first weekend in May, which will determine who wins the tiebreaker. (The first tiebreaker in a two-way tie is the result of head-to-head matchups.) But even the Commodores were to lose the tiebreaker, they’d still get a first-round bye as one of the top eight-seeded teams.

There’s still plenty of baseball left to play for the SEC standings to look vastly different. Here’s how the seeding would be if the tournament were to be seeded today:

SEC Tournament Seeding Based on Current Standings

  1. Arkansas (11-1)
  2. Texas (11-1)
  3. LSU (10-2)
  4. Tennessee (9-3)
  5. Georgia (8-4)
  6. Ole Miss (8-4)
  7. Alabama (7-5)
  8. Vanderbilt (7-5)
  9. Auburn (6-6)
  10. Kentucky (5-7)
  11. Oklahoma (5-7)
  12. Mississippi State (3-9)
  13. Texas A&M (3-9)
  14. South Carolina (2-10)
  15. Florida (1-11)
  16. Missouri (0-12)

The conference’s top four seeds get automatic byes until the quarterfinal round and the next eight receive first-round byes. The bottom eight teams will all play in the first round, which is not when Texas A&M and Florida expected to start in the conference tournament.

The 2025 SEC Championships are set to start May 20 at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Ala. Here’s how that schedule will look:

2025 SEC Baseball Championship Tournament Schedule

Tuesday, May 20


Game 1 9:30 a.m. #9 Seed vs. #16 Seed [SEC Network]
Game 2 TBD #12 Seed vs. #13 Seed [SEC Network]
Game 3 4:30 p.m. #10 Seed vs. #15 Seed [SEC Network]
Game 4 TBD #11 Seed vs. #14 Seed [SEC Network]

Wednesday, May 21

Game 5 9:30 a.m. #8 Seed vs. Winner Game 1 [SEC Network]
Game 6 TBD #5 Seed vs. Winner Game 2 [SEC Network]
Game 7 4:30 p.m. #7 Seed vs. Winner Game 3 [SEC Network]
Game 8 TBD #6 Seed vs. Winner Game 4 [SEC Network]

Thursday, May 22

Game 9 3 p.m. #1 Seed vs. Winner Game 5 [SEC Network]
Game 10 TBD #4 Seed vs. Winner Game 6 [SEC Network]

Friday, May 23

Game 11 3 p.m. #2 Seed vs. Winner Game 7 [SEC Network]
Game 12 TBD #3 vs. Winner Game 8 [SEC Network]

Saturday, May 24

Game 13 12 p.m. Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10 [SEC Network]
Game 14 TBD Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12 [SEC Network]

Sunday, May 25

Game 15 2:00 p.m. Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14 [ESPN2]

Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

