Where Does Vanderbilt Sit in Current SEC Standings?
There’s still a month and a half before 16 baseball teams converge in Hoover, Ala. for the 2025 SEC Baseball Championships. But it’s never too early to look at how the bracket is shaping up.
No. 17 Vanderbilt (25-8, 7-5 SEC) has played just 12 conference games and has 30 more to go with the Commodores’ next SEC series coming up against No. 19 Oklahoma (22-9, 5-7 SEC). If the SEC tournament were to be finalized today, the Commodores’ 7-5 record in conference games would land them in a tie for seventh place with No. 12 Alabama (28-6, 7-5 SEC).
The Commodores and Crimson Tide will meet in Nashville the first weekend in May, which will determine who wins the tiebreaker. (The first tiebreaker in a two-way tie is the result of head-to-head matchups.) But even the Commodores were to lose the tiebreaker, they’d still get a first-round bye as one of the top eight-seeded teams.
There’s still plenty of baseball left to play for the SEC standings to look vastly different. Here’s how the seeding would be if the tournament were to be seeded today:
SEC Tournament Seeding Based on Current Standings
- Arkansas (11-1)
- Texas (11-1)
- LSU (10-2)
- Tennessee (9-3)
- Georgia (8-4)
- Ole Miss (8-4)
- Alabama (7-5)
- Vanderbilt (7-5)
- Auburn (6-6)
- Kentucky (5-7)
- Oklahoma (5-7)
- Mississippi State (3-9)
- Texas A&M (3-9)
- South Carolina (2-10)
- Florida (1-11)
- Missouri (0-12)
The conference’s top four seeds get automatic byes until the quarterfinal round and the next eight receive first-round byes. The bottom eight teams will all play in the first round, which is not when Texas A&M and Florida expected to start in the conference tournament.
The 2025 SEC Championships are set to start May 20 at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Ala. Here’s how that schedule will look:
2025 SEC Baseball Championship Tournament Schedule
Tuesday, May 20
Game 1 9:30 a.m. #9 Seed vs. #16 Seed [SEC Network]
Game 2 TBD #12 Seed vs. #13 Seed [SEC Network]
Game 3 4:30 p.m. #10 Seed vs. #15 Seed [SEC Network]
Game 4 TBD #11 Seed vs. #14 Seed [SEC Network]
Wednesday, May 21
Game 5 9:30 a.m. #8 Seed vs. Winner Game 1 [SEC Network]
Game 6 TBD #5 Seed vs. Winner Game 2 [SEC Network]
Game 7 4:30 p.m. #7 Seed vs. Winner Game 3 [SEC Network]
Game 8 TBD #6 Seed vs. Winner Game 4 [SEC Network]
Thursday, May 22
Game 9 3 p.m. #1 Seed vs. Winner Game 5 [SEC Network]
Game 10 TBD #4 Seed vs. Winner Game 6 [SEC Network]
Friday, May 23
Game 11 3 p.m. #2 Seed vs. Winner Game 7 [SEC Network]
Game 12 TBD #3 vs. Winner Game 8 [SEC Network]
Saturday, May 24
Game 13 12 p.m. Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10 [SEC Network]
Game 14 TBD Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12 [SEC Network]
Sunday, May 25
Game 15 2:00 p.m. Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14 [ESPN2]