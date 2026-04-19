Breaking Down Bangot Dak, Vanderbilt Basketball's New 7-Foot Addition

NASHVILLE---Vanderbilt basketball has the first 7-footer of the Mark Byington era as a result of Bangot Dak announcing his commitment on Sunday.

In Dak, Vanderbilt is getting an 11.5 point per game scorer who shot 49.2% from the field, 25.9% from 3-point range and grabbed 6.5 rebounds per game. Dak also threw 1.4 assists per game. Vanderbilt won the recruitment over SMU and Miami.

Here's what Vanderbilt is getting in the hihgly-touted Colorado transfer.

Mar 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) drives against Utah Utes forward James Okonkwo (32) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Breaking Down Dak's Game

Dak has a highlight reel as electrifying as anyone’s in the country, now he gets to showcase what he can do in one of college basketball’s best leagues.

Draw up the classic Byington big man and Dak would likely be close to the final visualization. He’s lean, a superathlete that can rim run and catch lobs, a capable shooter as well as a player that has enough off the bounce ability to provide some excitement. He’s also the first 7-footer that Byington has rostered. Not many at Dak’s size can run the floor and play in an up-tempo offense, which is why Byington hasn’t had a 7-footer at Vanderbilt, but Dak can.

Byington likely isn’t going to box Dak into anything, but Dak’s primary use offensively will likely be serving as one of the SEC’s best pick and roll and lob threats. Dak can go up and catch just about anything and is fearless around the rim.

The reason Dak is such an appealing prospect is his ability to do the baseline things that Vanderbilt needs out of its bigs, while also being capable of highlight-reel plays.

Dak shot it inefficiently on relatively low volume from 3-point range, but he’s a threat out there— perhaps more than any other true five man in this program has been—and has to be paid attention to out there. The unique thing about Dak is that he can put it on the floor and make a 3 once in awhile—which Vanderbilt likely doesn’t want him to do much, but is a testament to his raw ability.

Vanderbilt landed a player with NBA size, ceiling and coordination in Dak—who also is reminiscent of the type of bigs the NBA wants stylistically—but he’s not the traditional big in the sense that he’s going to work all that often in the low post. Dak almost plays more like a wing trapped in a 7-foot body than a true 7-footer. There’s going to be times where he takes a few bad ones and turns it over, but Vanderbilt is likely willing to live with some of that.

The challenge for this Vanderbilt staff in regard to Dak is finding a way to properly utilize him and his unique skillset on a roster that could have two high-volume scorers in the backcourt if Tyler Tanner returns.

Even if Dak can just provide his true big man abilities, Vanderbilt has gotten more value out of him than any frontcourt player in the Byington era not named Devin McGlockton. Dak’s highlight reel doesn’t showcase the dirty work that he does, but the metrics acknowledge it. That’s part of the reason he was set up to be one of the portal’s most highly-compensated bigs.

Dak ranked No. 85 in the country in defensive rebound rate as well as No. 102 in the country in block rate. Even if those numbers don’t repeat, Dak’s presence will matter for Vanderbilt as he headlines its best frontcourt on paper of the Byington era.

In Dak, Vanderbilt has the best five man that it’s gotten under Byington’s watch.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) blocks out in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Where Dak Fits

Dak is set to join Vanderbilt as one of the headliners of its roster and gives it a few dimensions as a five man that it hasn’t had previously.

Vanderbilt will have five players on the court at all times that can pass it, dribble it and shoot it because of Dak’s addition at the five. Byington could’ve picked up more physical bigs, but Dak fits the system and allows Vanderbilt to run consistently.

Dak’s usage–and flair–will likely drop a level now that he’s on a roster with other high-volume scorers, but he’s got a chance to raise Vanderbilt’s ceiling significantly if he finds the right mix of dynamic and practical.

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