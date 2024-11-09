Commodores Predicted for Improved Spot in Latest NCAA Tournament Bracketology
After making the NCAA Tournament last season for the first time since 2013, the Vanderbilt Commodores will look to make a deeper run this March.
As they enter the fourth season under head coach Shea Ralph, the Dores are projected to return back to the dance this spring. According to ESPN’s latest Women's Bracketology, the Commodores will not make the NCAA tournament at the end of the 2024-25 season, but they will not need the “First Four” to make it there.
The recent prediction has Vanderbilt as one of the “Last Four Byes” and as a ninth seed in the Birmingham Region this coming March.
The improvement in seeding to begin the year is likely due to the success Ralph has brought to the program this past season, helping change the culture into a winning mentality and as a ‘dark horse’ candidate for a front runner inside the challenge Southeastern Conference.
Ralph brought in an impressive freshman class this season as well, which has already shown to be impactful in their first game of the season against Lipscomb. Their 102-50 victory was led by first-year guard Mikayla Blakes, who made her highly anticipated debut after being the top player in the team’s recruiting class to join the team. She finished the day with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists. She was 9 for 18 from the field, showing that the offense may already have found a sense of identity through the young Somerset, New Jersey guard.
The team has also found some success with second-year forward Khamil Pierre who is looking to make a big step forward with more minutes this season. The sophomore already showed major improvements in her game, especially when in transition as she finished the season opener with 25 points and 14 rebounds.
It’s still early in the season, but there is plenty to be excited about with the Commodores this season on the basketball court.
Vanderbilt will be back in action tonight as they look to move to 2-0 on the young season. They will host the Austin Peay Governers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.