Former Vanderbilt Wing Reportedly Playing in NBA Summer League

No former Commodores heard their names called during this past week's NBA Draft, but at least one will get a chance to show off their skills this summer.

Taylor Hodges

Texas forward Arthur Kaluma (6) defends Vanderbilt guard Chris Manon (30) during the first half at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
Texas forward Arthur Kaluma (6) defends Vanderbilt guard Chris Manon (30) during the first half at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 12, 2025. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This week’s NBA Draft came and went without any Vanderbilt players hearing their name called.

However, one former Commodore will be taking part in the NBA 2K26 Summer League. A report by 247Sports states that Chris Manon will play for the Golden Warriors when the summer league starts next month.

Manon played in 33 games with 26 starts and averaged 18.2 minutes a game. He was a 53.3 percent shooter from the field and 78.3 from the charity stripe. He averaged 6.6 points, and 3.7 rebounds in his only season in Nashville.

He also led the team in steals with 56, which also ranks 10th in program history, and was second on the team with 33 blocks. Manon helped Vanderbilt go 20-13 overall and earn a trip to the NCAA Tournament this past season.

247Sports also reports that former guards A.J. Hoggard and Grant Huffman are exploring professional opportunities and could end up in the NBA Summer League. Center Liam Robbins is also expected to play in the summer league.

The NBA Summer League is scheduled to take place over 10 days in Las Vegas, beginning July 10. All games are played at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion at UNLV

NBA Summer League in Las Vegas has a rich history of showcasing future NBA stars. Former participants include 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown (who played at NBA Summer League in 2016 and 2017) and Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award recipients Kevin Durant (2007), Stephen Curry (2009), James Harden (2009), Russell Westbrook (2009), Giannis Antetokounmpo (2014) and Nikola Jokić (2015).

