How to Watch No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. No. 15 High Point in First Round of Women's NCAA Tournament

The 2026 March Madness tournament tips off for the Vanderbilt Commodores women's basketball team on Saturday, March 21.

Region 1 Fort Worth No. 2-seed Vanderbilt will face off with 15-seed High Point on the Commodores' home court in the first round of the NCAA Women's Tournament in Nashville.

This tournament game will be the second time that Vanderbilt and High Point have matched up. Previously they played on Dec. 4, 2011 at Memorial Gymnasium. The Commodores defeated the Panthers 70-54.

Shea Ralph is in her fifth season as Vanderbilt women's head coach. She was named 2025-26 National Coach of the Year by USBWA, ESPN, and Sporting News. She has coached the Commodores to a record-breaking 27-4 season — the most in school history.

The Commodores ranked No. 5 in both the AP/Coaches Polls and No. 7 in the NET. The Commodores finished the SEC conference season tied for second, finishing 13-3 in the conference and beating Texas for the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament. Best season win was defeating Texas on Feb. 12.

Vanderbilt's arsenal includes Mikayla Blakes, a guard who led NCAA D1 in scoring at 27.1 points per game and was an All-American. Blakes scored 30+ points in 12 games. Aubrey Galvin, is another powerful guard averaging 13.1 points and 5.9 assists and she was named SEC Freshman of the Year. Justine Pissott, a guard/forward who is averaging 11.4 points per game and Sacha Washington, a guard averaging 10.6 points and 7.6 assists per game.

Keys to Victory

1. Offensive Efficacy

Furman Paladins forward Tyriana Berry (21) guards against Vanderbilt Commodores forward Monique Williams (11) while she goes up for a layup also being guarded by Furman Paladins guard Brooklyn King (23) during the women's basketball game between Vanderbilt vs Furman at the Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This Vanderbilt Women's team has been effectively scoring all season. The 2025-26 squad features the nation's highest-scoring player and the top freshman point guard. This squad currently averages 84.7 points per game. Their team chemistry and offensive power make them a finely tuned machine.

2. Be at Home on Your Own Court

Ole Miss guard Lauren Jacobs (2) shoots the ball near Vanderbilt forward Aiyanna Mitchell (14) during the second quarter SEC Women's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina Friday, March 6, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament includes 16 host sites for the first and second rounds, one of which was Vanderbilt. The Commodores must capitalize on being comfortable on their home court and feed off of the crowd's energy.

How to Watch: 2026 NCAA Tournament First Round

Who: 2-seed Vanderbilt Commodores vs. 15-seed High Point Panthers

What: Vanderbilt women's basketball first game of March Madness

When: Saturday, March 21, 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Vanderbilt University Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tennessee

TV: ESPNEWS

SiriusXM: TBD

Alabama Basketball in the NCAA Tournament:

Vanderbilt women’s basketball has a storied NCAA Tournament history with more than 30 appearances, 14 Sweet Sixteen appearances, five Elite Eight runs, and a 1993 Final Four trip. As of 2026, they are a seasoned contender.

Key Tournament Highlights and History:

Final Four Appearance: The Commodores reached the NCAA Final Four in 1993.

The Commodores reached the NCAA Final Four in 1993. Elite Eights: Vandy has reached the Regional Final (Elite Eight) five times: 1992, 1993, 1996, 2001, and 2002.

Vandy has reached the Regional Final (Elite Eight) five times: 1992, 1993, 1996, 2001, and 2002. Consistency: Between 1992 and 2013, Vanderbilt was a yearly participant, rarely missing the tournament and often advancing to the second round or Sweet Sixteen.

Between 1992 and 2013, Vanderbilt was a yearly participant, rarely missing the tournament and often advancing to the second round or Sweet Sixteen. Recent History: After several seasons, the team returned to the tournament in 2024 as a No. 12 seed, winning a "First Four" game against Columbia.