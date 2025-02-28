Vanderbilt Commodores

How to Watch: Vanderbilt Basketball vs. No. 14 Missouri

The Commodores look to make it three ranked wins in a row as they return to Memorial for a white-out.

Feb 26, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Grant Huffman (4) drives against Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Vanderbilt basketball (19-9, 6-8) returns to Memorial Gymnasium for the final Saturday home game of the season. The Commodores welcome No. 14 Missouri (21-7, 10-5) hoping to split a season series after losing to the Tigers in January.

The Commodores are calling for fans to white out the stands as they seek their third consecutive win against a ranked opponent.

How to Watch: Vanderbilt vs. No. 14 Missouri

Who: Vanderbilt (19-9, 6-8 SEC) vs. No. 14 Missouri (21-7, 10-5 SEC)

When: Saturday, March 1 at 5:00 p.m. CT.

Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville.

Radio102.5 FM The Game (Kevin Ingram and Tim Thompson)

TV: SEC Network

Series vs. Missouri: Missouri leads the all-time series against Vanderbilt 10-8 dating back to 1958.

Last meeting with Missouri: The Commodores lost to the Tigers in January in Columbia 75-66. Vanderbilt allowed Mark Mitchell to score 19 for Missouri, while Anthony Robinson II had 15 on four-of-four shooting. The 'Dores were led by Jason Edwards with 20, but needed more as they never led for a single second on the road.

Last time out, Missouri: The Tigers took down South Carolina 101-71 with Caleb Grill scoring 22 points and Missouri made 57 percent from behind the 3-point line. Missouri scored 20 points off 15 South Carolina turnovers with 23 fast break points.

Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores defeated No. 12 Texas A&M on the road 86-84 for their fourth victory over a ranked team this season. Tyler Nickel made seven 3-point shots to lead the 'Dores with 21 points as Vanderbilt snapped a six-game losing streak away from Memorial Gymnasium.

Vanderbilt Stat Leaders

  • Points: Jason Edwards (17.2)
  • Rebounds: Devin McGlockton (8.0)
  • Assists: AJ Hoggard (4.6)

Missouri Stat Leaders

  • Points: Caleb Grill (13.7)
  • Rebounds: Josh Gray (5.1)
  • Assists: Anthony Robinson II (3.5)

