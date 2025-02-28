How to Watch: Vanderbilt Basketball vs. No. 14 Missouri
Vanderbilt basketball (19-9, 6-8) returns to Memorial Gymnasium for the final Saturday home game of the season. The Commodores welcome No. 14 Missouri (21-7, 10-5) hoping to split a season series after losing to the Tigers in January.
The Commodores are calling for fans to white out the stands as they seek their third consecutive win against a ranked opponent.
How to Watch: Vanderbilt vs. No. 14 Missouri
Who: Vanderbilt (19-9, 6-8 SEC) vs. No. 14 Missouri (21-7, 10-5 SEC)
When: Saturday, March 1 at 5:00 p.m. CT.
Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville.
Radio: 102.5 FM The Game (Kevin Ingram and Tim Thompson)
TV: SEC Network
Series vs. Missouri: Missouri leads the all-time series against Vanderbilt 10-8 dating back to 1958.
Last meeting with Missouri: The Commodores lost to the Tigers in January in Columbia 75-66. Vanderbilt allowed Mark Mitchell to score 19 for Missouri, while Anthony Robinson II had 15 on four-of-four shooting. The 'Dores were led by Jason Edwards with 20, but needed more as they never led for a single second on the road.
Last time out, Missouri: The Tigers took down South Carolina 101-71 with Caleb Grill scoring 22 points and Missouri made 57 percent from behind the 3-point line. Missouri scored 20 points off 15 South Carolina turnovers with 23 fast break points.
Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores defeated No. 12 Texas A&M on the road 86-84 for their fourth victory over a ranked team this season. Tyler Nickel made seven 3-point shots to lead the 'Dores with 21 points as Vanderbilt snapped a six-game losing streak away from Memorial Gymnasium.
Vanderbilt Stat Leaders
- Points: Jason Edwards (17.2)
- Rebounds: Devin McGlockton (8.0)
- Assists: AJ Hoggard (4.6)
Missouri Stat Leaders
- Points: Caleb Grill (13.7)
- Rebounds: Josh Gray (5.1)
- Assists: Anthony Robinson II (3.5)