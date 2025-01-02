Vanderbilt Commodores

How Vanderbilt Commodores Compare to SEC Foes Ahead of Conference Play

The Vanderbilt Commodores are gearing up for conference play, and here is how they stack up with their SEC foes.

Dylan Sanders

Vanderbilt Commodores guard Grant Huffman (4) guards Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks guard Jose Cuello (10) during their game at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.
Vanderbilt Commodores guard Grant Huffman (4) guards Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks guard Jose Cuello (10) during their game at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.
The Vanderbilt Commodores are in the midst of one of their best seasons in a while, but are about to enter a tough stretch of conference play.

While the Commodores have certainly impressed, it has been a historic year for the entire SEC.

Using the advanced analytics of the popular Ken Pomeroy ratings can help get a better understanding of how Vanderbilt stacks up with the rest of the conference.

The KenPom stats give an overview of how teams have performed this season while also accounting for the opponents they have faced, bringing everyone to somewhat of an even playing field.

First and foremost is the net rating, which is the difference between offensive and defensive ratings.

The Commodores currently have a +15.46 margin, which ranks No. 50 overall and No. 13 in the SEC.

What has them so high is their offensive rating, which sits at 116.4 and is the 34th-best in the country and ninth in the conference.

The best scorer on the Vanderbilt squad is junior guard Jason Edwards.

He is putting up 18.8 points per game on 48.4% shooting. He has been more efficient in pretty much every sense of the word since transferring over from the North Texas Mean Green last season.

It is hard to imagine where the Commodores would be without Edwards right now, as he is scoring almost seven more points than anyone else on the team. His season-high was 30 against the TCU Horned Frogs. He has only dipped below 16 once, making him fairly consistent as well.

Switching over to the defensive side of the ball, Vanderbilt has not had nearly as much success.

They have a 101.0 rating, which puts them No. 85 in the country and 13th in the SEC.

Freshman guard Tyler Tanner has been a huge boost off the bench, but also plays about as many minutes as the starters. He has averaged 7.8 points with 2.6 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.2 assists.

Tanner is the only player in Division I this year with over at least 20 steals (32) and zero turnovers.

While the Commodores have finally cracked their way into bracketology and could have their best team in years, they could also be in for a rude awakening come SEC play.

The KenPom ratings put them as having the 355th hardest schedule in Division I thus far, so, while they've done well with the hands they have been dealt, the level of competition they're going to face is about to jump way up.

