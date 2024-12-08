Jason Edwards’ Huge Game Propels Vanderbilt Commodores Past TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas — In a game that came right down to the wire, the Vanderbilt Commodores defeated the TCU Horned Frogs, 83-74, in the US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge at Dickies Arena on Sunday.
The contest, which pitted the SEC’s Commodores (9-1) against the Big 12’s Horned Frogs (5-4), hinged on the final 10 minutes, as Vanderbilt put together a solid push and then hung onto the lead in the final two minutes.
Vanderbilt went on a 7-0 run that gave the Commodores an eight-point lead, 66-58 with 5:51 left. That was their largest lead of the game to that point, but they hadn’t quite put away the fast-breaking Horned Frogs.
The Commodores maintained that lead for the next several minutes and even pushed it out to nine points before the Horned Frogs got back in the game with a stretch in which they made three straight field goals and made it 72-68 with 2:22 left.
But a Jason Edwards hanging lay-up with a minute left pushed the Commodores out to a 75-68 lead with 58 seconds left. TCU never made it a one-score game after that.
Edwards had a huge game for Vanderbilt, as he finished with 30 points to lead all scorers and went 13-of-14 at the free-throw line. He also had four rebounds.
Devin McGlockton added 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds. The Commodores shot 42% for the game, including a 6-for-22 clip from the 3-point line and an 82% day from the free-throw line (27-33).
TCU fired 49% from the floor and balanced out its scoring among several players, as David Punch, Trazarien White, Ernest Udeh Jr. and Brendan Wenzel each had 11 points. Wenzel left the game late with an injury. The Horned Frogs were also 59% from the 3-point line (10-of-17) but shot 54% from the free-throw line.
TCU committed 18 turnovers and Vandy turned those into 22 points. The Commodores also owned a 37-29 edge on the glass, including a 13-7 edge on the offensive boards. The Commodores also led in second-chance points, 15-2, and 52-26 in bench points, thanks in large part to Edwards.
Vanderbilt had a 41-38 lead at the break as Tyler Nickel hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from close to halfcourt to push the Commodores into the lead. Edwards had 17 points in the first 20 minutes, while Nickel had nine points, all of which were on 3-pointers. The Commodores made four of their final five field goals in the half.
TCU and Vandy played a close contest for the first 20 minutes, as the Horned Frogs had a six-point lead early in the game and the Commodores led for barely a minute. Both teams shot exceptionally well, with TCU firing 52% for the half while Vandy forced the Horned Frogs into 12 turnovers and scored 17 points off those mistakes.
The Commodores return home but have 10 days off before they host The Citadel on Dec. 18. After that, Vandy hosts Austin Peay on Dec. 21 and then New Orleans on Dec. 30 before starting SEC play on Jan. 4 against LSU.