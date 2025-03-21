Vanderbilt Commodores

Live Blog: Vanderbilt Basketball vs. Saint Mary's in NCAA Tournament

Reactions and score updates from Rocket Arena in Cleveland as the Commodores take on the nation's fifth-best scoring defense in the first round.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt Commodores forward Jaylen Carey (22) dunks during practice at Rocket Arena.
Vanderbilt’s turn in the spotlight that is March Madness has arrived.

The No. 10-seed Commodores are nearing the opening tipoff of their first round NCAA Tournament game against No. 7-seed Saint Mary’s (Calif.). Tipoff is scheduled for 2:34 p.m. at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Follow along here to find out if Vanderbilt can provide its own bit of madness with an upset win that would also be its first win in nearly a month.

Live Blog

(latest updates at the top)

First Half

13:00: Big advantage for Vanderbilt with Saint Mary's Mitchell Saxen picking up his second personal foul and will take seat on the bench. 11-9, Vanderbilt.

15:39: Well, there's some positive signs early on for Vanderbilt. The Commodores are tied with Saint Mary's 7-7 at the first media timeout. They're shooting 50 percent from the field and have forced two turnovers already.

19:20: AJ Hoggard scores the first points of the game on a fast break layup.

20:00: Opening tipoff goes out of bounds and VAnderbilt gains the first possession of the game.

Starting Lineups

Vanderbilt Commodores

  • AJ Hoggard, #11
  • Chris Manon, #30
  • Tyler Nickel, #5
  • Jason Edwards, #1
  • Devin McGlockton, #99

Saint Mary’s (Calif.)

  • Jordan Ross, #2
  • Augustas Marciulionis, #3
  • Paulius Murauskas, #23
  • Luke Barrett, #33
  • Mitchell Saxen, #11

