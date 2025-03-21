NCAA Tournament Predictions: Will Any Vanderbilt Team Be in a Celebratory Mood Friday Night?
It’s time for Vanderbilt’s debut in this season’s edition of March Madness.
Vanderbilt’s men and women basketball teams will play their first round NCAA Tournament games on Friday. And for a nice little bit of symmetry, the two Vanderbilt teams are in similar situations.
The Vanderbilt men’s team is a No. 10 seed and will face No. 7 seed Saint Mary’s in its first-round NCAA Tournament game. The Vanderbilt women’s team is a No. 7 seed and will face No. 10 seeded Oregon on Friday.
And if the following predictions are accurate, only of Vanderbilt’s teams will be playing in their tournament’s second round.
Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Saint Mary’s
The beauty of March Madness is that nobody knows what’ll happen because anything can happen and that’s a small comfort to anyone who’s bracket is ruined by an early upset (like McNeese State against Clemson). Then you can shrug your shoulders and say, “oh well” if your pick is wrong or take big victory lap if the pick is right.
So, yes, Vanderbilt could beat Saint Mary’s on Friday. But it’s not in the Commodores odds. Saint Mary’s has one of the nation’s best defenses. To overcome that, the Commodores would need one or two players who can excel against any defense. Vanderbilt doesn’t have anyone that fits that bill…at least on the men’s team.
Prediction: Vanderbilt loses a low-scoring game.
Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Oregon Ducks
Vanderbilt’s women basketball team has the type of offense (at least on paper) to overcome a great defense. The Commodores have the seventh-highest scoring offense and have the nation’s highest scoring duo. That would give the Commodores against anyone.
Fortunately, Oregon’s defense isn’t as highly ranked as the Commodores’ defense and offense. That spells doom for the Ducks.
Prediction: Vanderbilt wins by 10 or more points.