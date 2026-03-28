Mark Byington Calls Vanderbilt "Home" After Contract Extension

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt’s athletic department has signed head coach Mark Byington to a contract extension and is taking its victory lap on Saturday afternoon as a result.

Byington had already earned a lucrative salary at Vanderbilt and had a buyout that prohibited multiple programs from believing that they could hire him. Now, though, prying Byington away from Vanderbilt appears to be all but impossible.

The Vanderbilt coach appears to be closed off to fielding offers and seems to have intentions of planting roots in Nashville long term. Byington and Vanderbilt will now continue to build this program with the intention of elevating the standards that he’s already set.



“I am deeply grateful to Chancellor Diermeier and Vice Chancellor Lee for their leadership and trust in me and what our staff and student-athletes are committed to achieving,” Byington said. “From the start, we shared a vision for what Vanderbilt men’s basketball could be as one of the nation’s elite programs and a plan for how to get there, including amazing facilities like the Huber Center . And from making me feel welcome in Nashville to stepping up to support this program in meaningful ways at a time in our game when that has never been more important, Commodore Nation has made it clear they believe in what we’re building. I can’t thank them enough for making Vanderbilt home.”

Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Mark Byington reacts during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Byington won 20 games and took Vanderbilt to the NCAA Tournament in his first season at the helm before one-upping himself in year two by putting a 27-win team on the floor and taking Vanderbilt to the Round of 32 in year two. As a result, he was connected to North Carolina’s head coaching vacancy prior to receiving an extension.

Gone are those days, though, and Vanderbilt is rejoicing.

“Enduring excellence starts with the right people, and Mark Byington is integral to what we’re building for the long haul at Vanderbilt,” Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee said in a Saturday release. “Basketball in Memorial Gymnasium is an important part of Vanderbilt’s story as a university. Mark understood that relationship from the beginning and won over Commodore Nation with his selfless spirit and an entertaining style of play that honors our commitment to aim higher and be bolder than ever before. Across athletics, our new era is just getting started, and I look forward to Mark and our men’s basketball team helping to lead the way.”

The news is the type that Vanderbilt feels legitimizes it in men’s basketball for a number of years. Vanderbilt’s athletic administration has been clear about its intentions to build a program that can compete for championships behind elevated resources.

Vanderbilt's administration appears to believe that Byington’s extension indicates some proof of concept for that theory. At the very least, it feels as if it’s got its guy long term.

“Under Mark Byington, our men’s basketball team embodies the energy and confidence fueling growth across the university,” said Chancellor Daniel Diermeier. “At Vanderbilt, we are committed to doing what it takes to win at the highest level of Division I athletics while holding fast to our values as a university. I applaud Mark for demonstrating that those values are a blueprint for historic success.”