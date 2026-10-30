Meet Sebastian Williams-Adams: Vanderbilt Basketball's Most Interesting Man

NASHVILLE—Sebastian Williams-Adams would always ask his mom, Kareema Williams, why other people would label him a nerd. The term felt demeaning and he couldn’t understand why people would say that about him.

Williams knew exactly the message she needed to get across to her unsettled son, though.

“Is it someone who cares about their education? Is it someone who likes to know things?” she asked.

“Yes,” Williams-Adams answered.

“Well, is that you?” She responded.

“Yes, ma'am,” he said.

“Well,” she answered, “Then, I guess you’re a nerd. And, that’s okay.”

Williams-Adams was a kid when the conversation happened, but its effects are still being felt all these years later. When Williams-Adams is asked if he’s a nerd, he appears to take pride in it more than he takes offense to the question.

“Oh, yeah,” Williams-Adams told Vandy on SI. “As much as I try to deny it, I wear glasses, I’m into Pokemon, on our trips I’m either watching a TV show or reading a book. At some point, you’ve just got to accept it.”

Williams-Adams–Vanderbilt’s highly-touted transfer forward–doesn’t appear to care about labels or what anyone thinks of his unique personality, but those close to him call him a nerd for all the best reasons. They regard him as incredibly intelligent, diverse in his interests and inclusive of everyone. If Williams-Adams is a nerd, then they wouldn’t want him to be anything else.

He’s a deep, introverted thinker that has clearly thought deeply about everything he says. He’s quiet at first, but relationships are deeply important to him. Those around him say he’s a jokester and that he’s extremely generous. They believe he has just as much to offer off the floor as he does on it.

If that will earn him the nerd label, then?

“He’s okay with being called a nerd,” Williams said.

Williams-Adams is a self-described nerd, but that's his superpower. | Vanderbilt Athletics

WILLIAMS THOUGHT it would be funny to finally get back at her jokester son. She kept it together, stone faced and tried to see if she could get him.

She told him that she was thinking about getting Botox. Then, she was reminded that Williams-Adams isn’t one to be uninformed about much of anything. He didn't pick up the joke, but she was almost baffled as he unintentionally turned his concern into a reflection of his intelligence.

“He goes ‘mom, you can’t,’” Williams recalls. “He starts breaking down what Botox is made of and how it harms you.”

Williams broke the news that she was just teasing, but Williams-Adams doubled down. “You can never do that!” He said.

Leave it to Williams-Adams, Vanderbilt basketball’s deepest thinker and most informed player to have his research done on Botox. To those that know Williams-Adams, that story is entirely on brand.

When he was in second grade, his teacher bought a Harry Potter owl from Disney world that she could use as a reward. She offered an opportunity for students to get the owl placed on their desk if they read a Harry Potter book and scored 90% on a test about it. Williams-Adams was intent on making sure he was the first to do it and, unsurprisingly, he was.

As an elementary schooler, Williams-Adams often lugged around a backpack that weighed nearly as much as him. When Williams asked him why it was so full, he often explained that he had more than five books in his backpack because he didn’t know what genre he wanted to read that day.

The trend of Williams-Adams seeking out opportunities to learn hasn’t stopped since then. Those around him know him as affable and easygoing, but also aren't naive to the high-powered engine he has in place of a brain.

Williams-Adams is fluent in Spanish—which he made an effort to learn so that he was well equipped to communicate with the large volume of non-English speakers in his Texas hometown. His friend groups are as inclusive and versatile as any SEC basketball players’. He’s done that intentionally.

“Sebastian is very diverse in a lot of things,” Williams said. “He is a thinker. He’s always been really, really intelligent.”

When he says he’s “into Pokemon,” he’s probably underplaying it. Any of Williams-Adams’ Auburn teammates would describe him as a big gamer and a number of them would recall that he would bring his Nintendo Switch to the gym and would play it right up until the start of practice. He’s loved Pokémon since he was a kid, and he doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

Williams-Adams also loves volleyball and played it nearly every day after Auburn’s season ended in the spring. Even if it was raining, Williams-Adams found a way to get into the gym with Auburn’s volleyball team and would play. He’s close with Vanderbilt volleyball player Reese Animashaun and vowed that she would play with him as soon as he committed to Vanderbilt. Williams jokes that her son isn’t as good as he thinks he is at volleyball and that it’s funny when his big windup serve turns into a ball hit into the net. But, the sport is his escape and a place where he isn’t expected to perform.

There’s also a special place in Williams-Adams’ head for R&B music, which he’s talked about publicly before.

Nobody around Vanderbilt has said it quite yet, but Williams-Adams is perhaps the most interesting man of the Mark Byington era. Vanderbilt forward AK Okereke was interesting in his own way, so were Duke Miles, Jason Edwards, Graham Calton and Tyler Nickel. For better or for worse, Williams-Adams is at least different than all of them. He’s just…Sebastian Williams-Adams.

He’s the type that rarely had to get disciplined harshly as a kid—besides that one time in Target, his mom says. He’s always up to talk. He cares about class. He smiles more than almost anyone who’s been a member of Vanderbilt’s program in recent memory. He always stops to say hello to the kids of Vanderbilt’s assistant coaches and knows their names.

“You hear the line that he’s a better person than he is a basketball player, that’s actually true,” Vanderbilt assistant coach Rick Ray said. “He’s one of those guys that has a big-time moral compass and has great character.”

Williams-Adams is as versatile a person as Vanderbilt has rostered in the Mark Byington era. | Vanderbilt Athletics

WILLIAMS-ADAMS’ PARENTS made sure their son knew the deal. He was bigger and stronger than every other kid that he’d come into contact with. As a result, he had to act accordingly.

He had to make sure he didn’t roughhouse too much because if he did, his friends would fall down and cry because of the force he could shoot them into the ground with. When he played tackle football, he would pick up opposing ballcarriers and place them on the ground so that they didn’t get injured.

“My coaches were like ‘you got the tackle, but where’s the pop?’” Williams-Adams said. “‘Where’s the energy?'"

Williams-Adams wasn’t trying to hold back, he was merely acting out of habit. His parents were concerned that he would be considered a bully because of his size and tried to dial him back, but realized that he wasn’t being as aggressive as he needed to be in football and basketball. As a result, they knew they had to find the right line for him to walk.

The messaging they landed on centered around Williams-Adams going all out in practices and games, but being more careful physically when he was casually playing with friends. From that point on, everything about Williams-Adams was different and depended on whether he was on the court or not.

Even Williams-Adams’ language changed. Williams was an athlete back in her day and understands that things can become emotional after big plays, so she wasn’t mad if a cuss word slipped out after a big play–as it did and was caught on camera after one of his game-swinging plays at Auburn–but she wanted him to limit his bad language to those moments. Even now, Williams-Adams says he’s worked on limiting his bad language and has seen significant improvement since prior to the 2025-26 season.

“He's got the Clark Kent thing where he gets off the court and he puts his glasses on, and he's using big words, and he's exceptionally smart, and he's very, very polite and everything else,” Byington told Vandy on SI over the summer, “And then when he gets on the court, the glasses aren't on, and he turns into turns into this dynamic, aggressive, really tough player.”

Industry wide, Williams-Adams is known for his toughness, physicality and nastiness around the restricted area. The idea is that he’ll channel more finesse within Byington’s system than he did at Auburn, but his bread and butter is his strength and athleticism. When Williams-Adams emerges from Vanderbilt’s tunnel and finds Williams sitting a few rows off the floor behind the home sideline, the person that he was for the few hours before has seemingly vanished.

At that point, the switch has flipped. The Williams-Adams that everyone close to him knows and loves is back.

Vanderbilt basketball player Sebastian Williams-Adams at the Huber Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. Williams-Adams transferred to Vanderbilt from Auburn earlier this year. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

THERE ON the baseline, Williams-Adams stands next to Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner in uniform, cracking jokes and being himself. Williams-Adams hasn’t yet played an official game for Vanderbilt, but on this night he’s there acting as if he’s not one of Vanderbilt’s new guys.

Williams-Adams has been familiar with this Vanderbilt staff–and likely Tanner–since he was a high schooler that chose Auburn over Vanderbilt. Williams-Adams respected how Vanderbilt took the decision, though, and knew that he was going to Vanderbilt or Miami almost immediately after entering the portal.

Vanderbilt appeared to be a seamless fit in that Byington pitched Williams-Adams on using him more like he was used on the EYBL circuit with JL3 than he was as a 7.0 point, 3.5 rebound per game guy at Auburn. Byington has built a brand on platforming frontcourt players to expand their games in a more player-friendly system and significant roles. Williams-Adams appears to be the next beneficiary of that philosophy in line.

With JL3, Williams-Adams stepped out on the perimeter, played out of the faceup and created his own shot with his back to the basket. Williams-Adams knew when he arrived at Vanderbilt that he would have to improve in order to play the role that Byington imagined he could, but his volume of perimeter presence in Vanderbilt’s three exhibitions indicates he’s done that. As a result, it appears as if he’ll have a chance to take a significant sophomore-year leap.

Williams-Adams always liked that about Vanderbilt, but he appeared to see beyond that.

“You talk about fits for Vanderbilt and what we want to do in this basketball program, I don't know if there's a better fit,” Byington said. “He's extremely intelligent, and he wants to be great in everything. And so he wants to be great in basketball. He wants to be great academically. He wants to be great in his personal, professional life, and there's guys we kind of roam around the country to try to find. And as soon as I met him and saw him, I was like ‘what a perfect person for us.’”

Williams admits that she thought Vanderbilt was a “wonderful” fit two years ago when Williams-Adams was deciding where to go as a freshman, but she wanted Williams-Adams to make his own choice. Now, she still considers Williams-Adams and the program a perfect fit. Williams-Adams has historically thrived in “warm” communities where he’s clearly invested in, high-level academic environments and places where coaches don’t need to scream to get their message across. Vanderbilt appears to fit him in those ways.

Ray believes Williams-Adams is the type of player that’s kept him coming back to coaching, relationship building and developing in college basketball’s new age–which represents a different game than he coached when he first got into the profession. Ray has been at this for nearly 30 years, but he hasn’t had a whole lot of Sebastian Williams-Adamses over the years. Nobody around this place has.

But, they speak about that reality blissfully. They wanted Williams-Adams because of who he is. They wanted Sebastian Williams-Adams, Vanderbilt basketball’s most interesting man.

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