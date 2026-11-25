With 9:00 left to play, Ace Glass ran down the floor with no proof of concept. Glass had fired it up a few times, but nothing had fallen for him. He’d been out there and put together one of the biggest workloads on Vanderbilt’s roster, but he had nothing to show for it.

Glass looked like a sophomore playing in his first power-five road game as a member of an SEC program. He looked like he didn’t have it, like this was going to have to be someone else’s night if Vanderbilt basketball was going to leave Ohio State with a win on this November Tuesday night.

But, not so fast.

Making that assumption would be discounting Glass from doing what Glass does. He already demonstrated that after going on a 23-point heater in the second half to seal it against Memphis after going scoreless in the first half. Glass declared to Vandy on SI that night that he expected to have a showing like that again. He was right.

Biggest shot of the season for Vanderbilt thus far.



Ace Glass didn’t look like he had it tonight, but he was the difference down the stretch. pic.twitter.com/MCoWwFgvLx — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) November 25, 2026

Why couldn’t he do it again? In retrospect, there’s no reasonable answer to that question.

Glass proved that Tuesday night while going for 11 points down the stretch of Tuesday-night’s game and creating his own mid-range jumper to put Vanderbilt up 68-66. That was essentially the dagger as Vanderbilt moved to 7-0 and extended its non-conference regular season winning streak to 26, which is the longest non-conference winning streak in college basketball. It was also the biggest shot of Vanderbilt’s season thus far and capped one of the biggest wins in college basketball's best non-conference streak.

There was a world in which Glass never took that shot or played himself off the floor after a rough start, but that’s not this reality. In this reality, Glass is the hero for this Vanderbilt team. He saved this team and its unique rèsumè.

“He keeps on putting it up there,” Vanderbilt play-by-play announcer Kevin Ingram said. “When you really needed him down the stretch, he delivered.”

Hard to say Ingram is wrong.

Glass was 0-for-4 with two fouls in the first half and turned it over three times in the second half but proved that to be an outlier. The real Glass showed up later, in superhero form. Vanderbilt doesn’t win that game without a number of big plays from its go-to guys, but Glass made the biggest ones. He got Vanderbilt out of the building on Tuesday night. He kept the streak alive.

“It wasn’t his greatest game, but I’m just so proud that he continued to be confident,” Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner said on the radio postgame. “I have the utmost confidence in him.

Tanner’s words could’ve been applied to this Vanderbilt team as a whole on Tuesday night. This group trailed for 26:48, shot 44.6% from the field, went 6-for-22 from 3-point range and turned it over more than it assisted itself, but it still found a way to win.

Vanderbilt Commodores forward Chandler Bing (7) celebrates with teammates following the 72-66 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the NCAA men's basketball game at the Schottenstein Center on Nov. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington still believes this group is making dumb mistakes and isn’t ready for SEC play, but its Friday win over UCF indicated that this is a group that can out-talent teams and Tuesday night indicated that this group is made of the right things mentally. This group isn’t a finished product, but it demonstrated Tuesday that it’s tough enough to go places that this program hasn’t in a long time. That was a character win. Glass is at the forefront of that and his night is a microcosm of how Vanderbilt pulled this thing off.

“Unwavering self belief,” someone in Glass’ circle posted on social media postgame, which aligns with a message Byington has preached all offseason.

He’s not the only one that embodies that, though. Tanner went down and banged his tailbone on the hardwood, but finished a 20-point, seven rebound performance on the floor as the buzzer sounded. Chandler Bing was 1-for-3 with three first-half points, but broke through with nine second-half points on perfect shooting and made a few crucial shots down the stretch. Vanderbilt freshman Ant Brown didn’t turn it over in the second half and made a few big shots to swing the game’s momentum after turning it over three times and scoring it twice in the first half.

When Ohio State appeared to be in the drivers’ seat, Vanderbilt pulled a rabbit out of its hat and went on a 13-3 run to end the game and win. It made its last four field goals despite a poor shooting night. It was on the ropes after a second-half Ohio State run, but it got up and overtook the game. It went on a 7-0 sprint to finish the game.

“You’re gonna have to overcome adversity, and they did it in a multitude of ways,” Byington said postgame. “The finish there and guys making plays down the stretch. We didn’t just tiptoe into a win. We got the stops, we got the rebounds, we got the plays. That was important for us. I learned a lot about us tonight.”

Vanderbilt’s performance Tuesday wasn’t that of a second-weekend team, but it indicated that this group can be one once it gets everything else in place. That’s how second-weekend teams finish. That’s how second-weekend teams find a way to win when it appears as if they won’t.

This Vanderbilt team did that on Tuesday night, and thus looked like what it intends to become.

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