Vanderbilt basketball stayed undefeated on Friday afternoon with a 111-56 win over Southern at Memorial Gymnasium.

Friday was complete domination at Memorial Gymnasium, nearly from start to finish. Vanderbilt led by as much as 58 and led for 39:31. Now, its set to travel to South Bend for its biggest remaining non-conference test against Notre Dame.

Here’s a few takeaways from its Friday performance.

Non conference streak

The most significant thing coming out of Friday afternoon is that Vanderbilt left with a win and upkept the longest non-conference regular season winning streak in the country.

Vanderbilt has had to take care of business in games like this for a streak like this to continue, and it did that decisively on Friday en route to extending the streak to 27 wins. This team still hasn’t lost a buy game in the Byington era and has still only lost one non-conference regular season game under him.

It says something about this program that it continues to show up and handle what it needs to in games like this.

Maybe this group is starting to figure it out

Vanderbilt was going to win big either way, it was going to be a matter of how this group executed that made Byington happy with its performance or upset.

Friday, this group did what it hasn’t at times in buy games. It came to Memorial Gymnasium committed to playing the right way. It shredded the defensive looks that Southern thought may throw it off. It shared it. It defended with the level of intensity that Byington expects.

That’s what’s going to be the difference for this group and Byington knows it. Friday, it appeared as if they got that through their heads.

When Vanderbilt demonstrated that, not much else mattered.

T.O. Barrett was out, which was noticeable

Barrett was out Friday with general soreness. That didn’t impact Vanderbilt’s ability to get out to a big lead quickly, but Vanderbilt probably could’ve used a few ball reversals and a helper at the point of attack.

This wasn’t a Barrett game in that Southern wanted Vanderbilt to shoot it from 3-point range and wanted to make it slow it down, but Vanderbilt clearly isn’t complete without Barrett.

The good news for Vanderbilt is that Barrett’s injury doesn’t appear to be all that long term.

Southern wanted Vanderbilt to have to make shots from beyond the arc to win, and it did

Southern threw some zone at Vanderbilt, and it handled it better than it has previously. Vanderbilt’s operation was cleaner, but it also ended possessions with made shots.

Vanderbilt shot 50% from 3-point range on 28 attempts and got a make from beyond the arc from eight different players.

Shooting still hasn’t been an issue significantly more than it has been through this group’s first eight games.

Here’s the stat of the day

Ant Brown went for 10 assists, 11 points and two turnovers.

When Brown plays the right way, he can help this team every night. Especially when he’s not sick—which he was against UCF and Eastern Illinois.

Vanderbilt has enough to shut a team like that down

It might have enough on the defensive end to do that against power-five opponents, too.

Vanderbilt used its size and athleticism to get Southern out of what it wanted to do and made it play out of character for most of Friday afternoon. It didn’t even have to be sound defensively to do so.

It held Southern to 27% shooting overall, 25% shooting from 3-point range and turned it over 15 times. Southern was helped percentage wise by the margin being as big as it was Friday.

This group can win at least a few games against power-five opponents with its defense the rest of the way. It could’ve won with offense or defense on Friday.

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