NASHVILLE — Who is ready for some holiday basketball?

No. 14 Vanderbilt returns home tonight as it hosts Southern for a Black Friday game in Memorial Gymnasium. The Commodores are coming off a huge road win at Ohio State that featured a comeback in the final few minutes of the game.

Vanderbilt learned a lot from the win in Columbus and is hoping it can take care of business at home tonight to begin the holiday weekend. Vanderbilt is looking to start 8-0 for second consecutive season

Tipoff for Vanderbilt and Southern is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. Here is everything you need to know before today’s game.

Latest Injury News from Southern at No. 14 Vanderbilt

If a player goes down during the game, we'll keep tabs on it and share any and all updates.

– Vanderbilt is still without freshman guard Gabe Nesmith due to injury. Nesmith will continue to be out for at least a couple of months and possibly the entire season, Mark Byington announced after the opening-night win over Bellarmine.

Southern at No. 14 Vanderbilt Game Information

How to Watch

Who: Southern (1-5) vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt (7-0)

When: Friday Nov. 27, 1 p.m. CT

Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SEC Network+

Last time out, Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt came away with a gutsy road victory over Ohio State, beating the Buckeyes 72-66.

Last time out, Southern: Southern got its first win of the season Tuesday, beating Louisiana College by a score of 100-58.

Betting Odds for Southern at No. 14 Vanderbilt

Spread: Vanderbilt -36.5 points

Over/Under: 151.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Things You Need to Know for Southern at No. 14 Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt faced adversity, did not play its best yet found a way to come from behind and win in the end. The Commodores have now won 26 consecutive nonconference games. Read Joey Dwyer’s takeaways from Vanderbilt’s win .

Vanderbilt’s win over Ohio State forced the Commodores to learn lessons and play through adversity. In a way, Vanderbilt’s win in Columbus was the best thing that could have happened to it. Read Graham Baakko’s story on how it was the best case for Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt guard Ace Glass was a microcosm of the result of the game. Glass struggled mightily before he turned it on and made shots in when it mattered most. By the end of the night, Glass finished with 11 points, including the midrange shot he hit to give Vanderbilt a lead in the final minute. Read Joey Dwyer’s column from the game.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok for the latest news.