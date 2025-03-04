Vanderbilt Basketball Bracketology; Where the Commodores Are Projected in the NCAA Tournament
First year head coach Mark Byington has the Commodores preparing for their first NCAA Tournament since 2017.
The Vanderbilt Commodores basketball program is enjoying a resurgence under first year head coach Mark Byington. The 'Dores are in the middle of the SEC standings after being picked last in the preseason, sit just outside the AP Top 25 poll and are poised to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.
The Commodores haven't been to the second round of the NCAA Tournament since 2012 but appear to have a dangerous team full of confidence after reeling off four consecutive victories over ranked teams. Vanderbilt has two more regular season games to improve its standings in the eyes of the NCAA Tournament selection committee but we can start to project ahead and see the 'Dores path to a deep tournament run.
Vanderbilt Basketball Bracketology
- Joe Lunardi, ESPN - 9-seed Vanderbilt vs. 8-seed Uconn in Raleigh, N.C. as part of the East Regional bracket that concludes in Newark, N.J. Lunardi has the Commodores set to face 1-seed Duke in the second round should they defeat the two-time defending champions in the opening round.
- Eddie Timanus, Erick Smith, Paul Myerberg, USA Today - 7-seed Vanderbilt vs. 10-seed Baylor in Cleveland, Ohio as part of the East Regional bracket that concludes in Newark, N.J. USA Today has the Commodores set to likely face 2-seed Michigan State in the second round with a win over the Bears.
- Jerry Palm, CBS Sports - 8-seed Vanderbilt vs. 9-seed Gonzaga in Wichita, Kan. as part of the Midwest Regional bracket that concludes in Indianapolis. Palm has the Commodores set to take on 1-seed Houston in the second round if they can defeat Mark Few's Bulldogs.
- Sam Gillenwater, On3 Sports - 9-seed Vanderbilt vs. 8-seed Uconn in Raleigh, N.C. as part of the East Regional bracket that concludes in Newark, N.J.
- Andy Katz, NCAA.Com - 8-seed Vanderbilt vs. 9-seed Uconn in Raleigh, N.C. as part of the East Regional bracket that concludes in Newark, N.J.
- Kerry Miller, BleacherReport - 8-seed Vanderbilt vs. 9-seed West Virginia in Raleigh, N.C. as part of the East Regional bracket that concludes in Newark, N.J.
