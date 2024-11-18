Vanderbilt Basketball Remains Undefeated Ahead of First Major Test
It's hard to imagine, but it's been seven seasons since the Vanderbilt Commodores made the NCAA Tournament on the men's basketball side of things.
Under longtime head coach Kevin Stallings, there was a period from 2003-2012 where they were competing in March Madness six out of those nine years.
He became the longest tenured and winningest head coach in program history, but after things slowed down a bit toward the tail end of his time in Nashville, he ultimately left to take the Pittsburgh job following a 20-point blowout against Wichita State in the First Four round of 2016 the tournament.
Those 17 seasons were really the last time Vanderbilt was relevant in men's basketball.
Bryce Drew took over for Stallings and made the tournament in his first year on the job, but he was fired three seasons into his tenure in favor of legendary player turned coach, Jerry Stackhouse.
Those four years were a disaster, ammassing a 70–92 record and no NCAA Tournament appearances.
But, the Commodores are hoping they made the right hire this time around when they lured away successful James Madison head coach, Mark Byington, to come take over in Nashville.
So far, it's been good.
Vanderbilt is off to a 4-0 start, completely dismantling their opponents by outscoring them.
It's an exciting brand of basketball, something he's been known for at his previous stops, but everything will be put to the test on Thursday, Nov. 21 when they take on Nevada in their first contest of the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic.
The Wolf Pack are also undefeated, sitting at 4-0, similarly dominating their opponents with an ability to score the ball at a high rate. And with established head coach Steve Alford leading a roster full of veteran players, the Commodores will get to see exactly how far along they are in their first year led by Byington.
A win isn't needed for Vanderbilt to feel good about their head coach or the direction of the program, but a strong performance would certainly give some insight into how they might fare in SEC play this season after going 4-14 in conference last year.
The Commodores have some experienced players of their own, so traveling to Charleston, S.C. and competing in this event that features some of the best mid-major programs and other Power 4 schools shouldn't phase them.
It's been a good start to the year so far under Byington, but a good showing in this tournament setting could really get the excitement cranked up for what Vanderbilt might accomplish this season and under their new head coach in the future.