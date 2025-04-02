Vanderbilt Coach Wins Prestigious Award: The Anchor, April 2, 2025
There haven’t been many awards or honors given to the Vanderbilt men’s basketball program, but the Commodores did receive on such award on Tuesday.
First-year Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington was named the 2025 Skip Prosser Man of the Year announced by CollegeInsider. The national award recognizes success on the court coupled with exemplary moral integrity.
Byington led the Commodores to their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2017 and his 20 wins were the most ever by a first-year Vanderbilt coach (and fourth-largest single-season improvement in program history).
Prosser is a legendary collegiate coach, posting a 126-68 record in six seasons at Wake Forest. He ended his coaching career with a 291-146 in 14 seasons including six as the head coach at Xavier and one year at Loyola (Md.). At Wake Forest, Prosser’s teams averaged 21 wins per season, on 100 games at an ACC school quicker than all but two coaches in the 55-year history of the conference and coached NBA stars Chris Paul and Josh Howard in 2003 and gave Posser the ACC Coach of the Year that season.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
No games scheduled.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Baseball: No. 23 Vanderbilt 5, Western Kentucky 4 (10 innings)
Did You Notice?
- Vanderbilt Vice Chancellor for Athletics and University Affairs and Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee and the Office of General Counsel (OGC) announced that Amanda Green has joined the university as associate general counsel. Green will primarily provide legal assistance to support the strategic and operational needs of Vanderbilt Athletics
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
151 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“With old-times, whether it be baseball players or fighters, the ability to hit goes last.”
Grantland Rice