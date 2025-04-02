Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Coach Wins Prestigious Award: The Anchor, April 2, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Vanderbilt Athletics.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Mark Byington cheers on his team against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Bridgestone Arena.
Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Mark Byington cheers on his team against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

There haven’t been many awards or honors given to the Vanderbilt men’s basketball program, but the Commodores did receive on such award on Tuesday.

First-year Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington was named the 2025 Skip Prosser Man of the Year announced by CollegeInsider. The national award recognizes success on the court coupled with exemplary moral integrity.

Byington led the Commodores to their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2017 and his 20 wins were the most ever by a first-year Vanderbilt coach (and fourth-largest single-season improvement in program history).

Prosser is a legendary collegiate coach, posting a 126-68 record in six seasons at Wake Forest. He ended his coaching career with a 291-146 in 14 seasons including six as the head coach at Xavier and one year at Loyola (Md.). At Wake Forest, Prosser’s teams averaged 21 wins per season, on 100 games at an ACC school quicker than all but two coaches in the 55-year history of the conference and coached NBA stars Chris Paul and Josh Howard in 2003 and gave Posser the ACC Coach of the Year that season.

Today’s Commodores Schedule

No games scheduled.

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

Baseball: No. 23 Vanderbilt 5, Western Kentucky 4 (10 innings)

Did You Notice?

  • Vanderbilt Vice Chancellor for Athletics and University Affairs and Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee and the Office of General Counsel (OGC) announced that Amanda Green has joined the university as associate general counsel. Green will primarily provide legal assistance to support the strategic and operational needs of Vanderbilt Athletics

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

151 days

Commodores Quote of the Day

“With old-times, whether it be baseball players or fighters, the ability to hit goes last.”

Grantland Rice

Check Us Out On:

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/Basketball