Vanderbilt Commodores Looking To Break Decades-Long Streak Against Alabama
The Vanderbilt Commodores picked up a season-defining victory in their last game out, defeating the No. 6 ranked Tennessee Volunteers 76-75 at Memorial Gymnasium.
It was an incredible performance by the Commodores, who moved to 15-3 overall on the season and 3-2 in SEC play. The school was fined $250,000 for fans storming the court after the game, but that is a fine they will willingly pay if the team continues finding success against championship-caliber opponents.
There isn’t much time for Vanderbilt to rest on their laurels, as conference play presents difficult opponents on a nightly basis.
On Tuesday night, they will be heading on the road for their new biggest test of the season.
The Commodores be visiting Tuscaloosa to take on the No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. It is their fourth true road game of the season and will be the most daunting task they have faced to this point.
Vanderbilt will be looking to do something that hasn’t been done since 1993, the last time they won back-to-back games against opponents ranked inside the top 10.
They will be looking to replicate the success that the football team had on the gridiron, as they defeated Alabama for the first time in 40 years this past fall.
What will it take for the men’s basketball team to come away victorious?
They have to lock in and perform flawlessly on the defensive side of the court.
The Crimson Tide sports the most explosive offense in the nation, averaging 90.2 points per game. They play at a breakneck pace that not everyone is equipped to handle, which is what truly separates them.
Alabama isn’t a good 3-point shooting team, making only 32.4%, which ranks 324th in the nation. But, they are even stingier defending the 3-point line, allowing opponents to shoot an abysmal 29.2%, which is 26th.
Inside the arc, however, they will overwhelm opponents making 60.8% of their 2-point attempts, which is No. 3 in the nation.
Can the undersized Commodores hold up on the interior? Their tallest rotation player is 6’8”; Alabama has four players in their rotation that are 6’10” or taller.
That will present some challenges in the rebounding department as well.
Naturally, because of their pace, the Crimson Tide have gaudy numbers on the glass. But, they dominate with an average rebounding differential of +8.0 on the season, which is No. 16 overall.
It will be a challenge for Vanderbilt, but they are entering the contest with a ton of positive momentum. If they can score the basketball against a stout Tennessee defense, they can put the ball in the bucket against anyone.