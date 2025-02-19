Vanderbilt Freshman Wins More Weekly Awards: The Anchor, February 19, 2025

Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Commodores guard Mikayla Blakes (1) drives to the basket against Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon (3) during the first half at Moody Center.
Vanderbilt Commodores guard Mikayla Blakes (1) drives to the basket against Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon (3) during the first half at Moody Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Vanderbilt freshman Mikayla Blakes was named the AP Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the second time this season on Tuesday, as well as earning the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week.

Earlier on Tuesday, Blakes was named the SEC Player and Freshman of the Week. This is also the second time in three weeks Blakes has earned the AP award. She’s the first Vanderbilt player to win both awards in the same week and the first SEC player since Candace Parker won both awards in 2006.

The Somerset, N.J. native averaged 34 points, 7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.5 steals last week in pair of overtime games against Auburn and Mississippi State.

The 55 points from Blakes was historic on many levels. She broke her own records that she set earlier this season against Florida (53 points). The 55 points is the ninth-most points ever scored in a NCAA women’s basketball game. Blakes is also the second player to have multiple 53-point games and first since Mississippi Valley State’s Patricia Hoskins scored 55 points twice in 1988-89.

Blakes and the Commodores will be back in action Thursday with a road trip to No. 16 Oklahoma. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network+.

Today’s Commodores Schedule

Men’s Basketball: Vanderbilt at No. 7 Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Women’s Lacrosse: Vanderbilt at Mercer, Noon

Swimming: Vanderbilt at SEC Championship Meet

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

Swimming: Vanderbilt at SEC Championship Meet, 8:30 a.m.

Baseball: No. 15 Vanderbilt 5, Air Force 2

  • Vanderbilt swimming opened action at the SEC Championships on Tuesday with the 200-metter medley relay and 800 freestyle quarters setting their best times of the season.

