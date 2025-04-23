Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Star Continues to Win Awards: The Anchor, April 13, 2025

To say Vanderbilt freshman Mikayla Blakes has won every award possible, wouldn’t be that much of an overstatement.

She was named U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Year, 2024-25 SEC Freshman of the Year by the SEC coaches, SEC Newcomer of the Year by USA Today, an All-American by six different publications and was an All-SEC first-team selection by coaches and USA Today.

Blakes continues to rack up the awards with the most recent being named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Women’s College Basketball Player of the Year. She’s the second Vanderbilt player to earn the award, joining Chantelle Anderson in 2002.

Blakes’ 23.3 points per game average was the eighth-best scoring average in NCAA Division I this season, while it led all freshmen nationally. The guard ranked in the top 20 nationally in six categories and is the only freshman placed inside the top 40 nationally in scoring (8th; 23.3), free throws made (7th; 193) and steals (40th; 78). Blakes also ranked inside the top 10 nationally among freshmen in 12 different stat categories.

Today’s Commodores Schedule

Lacrosse: Xavier at Vanderbilt, Noon, SECN+

Men’s Golf: SEC Championships, 7 a.m., Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Ga.

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

Baseball: Middle Tennessee 5, No. 9 Vanderbilt 3

Did You Notice?

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

129 days

Commodores Quote of the Day

[On Vanderbilt giving up five runs in the ninth inning to Arkansas in 2019, the year Vanderbilt won its second national championship:] “I should be fired.”

Tim Corbin (who was not fired)

