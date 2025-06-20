Vanderbilt to Open 2025-26 Season Against Cal in Paris: The Anchor
Vanderbilt women’s basketball will kickstart its season in Paris and will face California in a 2025 Oui-Play Paris game on November 3.
“Our program is thrilled to be opening this upcoming season in the Oui-Play showcase in Paris,” said Vanderbilt women’s basketball head coach Shea Ralph. “We are incredibly grateful to Dr. Candice Storey Lee and our Vanderbilt administration for giving us this truly special opportunity to showcase our basketball team and university on an international stage. We are passionately continuing the work to propel Vanderbilt basketball back to national prominence, and tipping our season off in this manner proves our commitment to that vision. As the landscape of college athletics changes, we feel fortunate to represent a university and community that values women’s basketball and allows us to compete on a global stage.”
It is the third edition of the Oui-Play event, developed and managed by Complete Sports Management. Vanderbilt is one of four teams opening the 2025-26 season in Paris along with California, Duke and Baylor.
Vanderbilt enters the 2025-26 season returning eight players from a team that went 22-11 a season ago and featured the highest-scoring duo in the nation in Mikayla Blakes (23.3 points per game) and Khamil Pierre (20.4 points per game). Ralph comes into her fifth season commanding the Commodores with a 73-59 (.553) record and a 45-21 (.682) mark over her last two seasons, which includes 17 victories against SEC teams. Vanderbilt has made back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances the last two seasons, a first since the program earned 15-straight bids from 1999-2014.
