Live Blog: Vanderbilt vs. Texas, First Round SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Texas and Vanderbilt have already met on the court once this season that resulted in the Commodores sending the Longhorns home with an 86-78 victory.
The Commodores and Longhorns meet again in the first round of the 2025 SEC Men's Basketball Championship.
Starting Lineups
Vanderbilt
G Jason Edwards
G AJ Hoggard
G Chris Manon
F Tyler Nickel
F Devin McGlockton
Texas
G Jordan Pope
G Tramon Mark
G Tre Johnson
F Kadin Shedrick
F Arthur Kaluma
Score Updates
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
First Half
0:00: Texas 41, Vanderbilt 26
Taylor's Take: Hit the panic button Vanderbilt fans. The Commodores did make one-three pointer in the first half, but were 9-for-29 on its field goals. They were out-rebounded 24-14, outscored in the paint 22-16, outscored 7-0 in second chance points and have three key players - A.J. Hoggard, Chris Manon and Devin McGlockton - with at least two fouls. More troubling, Jaylen Carey has three personal fouls. Vanderbilt will need to improve drastically in the second half if it hopes to a one-and-done appearance at the SEC Tournament.
2:41: Texas 31, Vanderbilt 19
3:50: Crazy sequence of events. Vanderbilt blocked a Texas shot that led to goaltending foul and made the score 27-19. Then, after missed Texas field goal, Vanderbilt’s Jason Edwards turned the ball over, but the Commodores made back-to-back blocks on back-to-back shot attempts. The sequence would end with Chris Manon being called for a foul.
7:48: Texas now leads Vanderbilt 21-13. Vanderbilt has made just four of its 16 field goal attemptes and is being out-rebounded 15-9 in the latest media timeout.
Taylor's Take (8:02): This isn't looking good for Vanderbilt. The Commodores are losing the rebound battle and have made just three field goals at this point. The only thing has kept the Commodores in the game is its performance at the charity stripe (5-of-7).
10:23: Texas went on a 6-0 run after Manon both of his free throws to take a 9-7 lead. Jason Edwards missed a pair of free throws and Texas took advantage, extending its run to 8-0, the Commodores wouldn't end the scoreless streak until McGlockton scored a layup around the 11-minute mark. But that didn't come until after a 12-0 run for Texas.
Here's a "fun" stat: Texas and Vanderbilt are a combined 0-for-12 from three-point range.
15:41: In the first media timeout, Vanderbilt leads Texas 5-3 with Chris Manon headed to the free throw line after a Texas shooting foul.
17:51: Jason Edwards draws a shooting foul and earns a 1-and-1 trip to the charity stripe, which he makes, for the Commodores' first points of the game.
Pregame
Taylor Hodges here to provide you with scoring updates and reactions to the Vanderbilt's first-round SEC Tournament game against Texas. We'll be getting started soon, so be sure to check back often.
How to Watch: Texas vs. Vanderbilt, SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament
Who: Texas (17-14, 8-10 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (20-11, 8-810 SEC)
When: 25 minutes after conclusion of Game 1, Wednesday
Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: TBA
Series: Vanderbilt leads 5-4
Last meeting: Vanderbilt won 86-78 on February 8, 2025
Last time out, Commodores: lost to Georgia 79-68
Last time out, Longhorns: lost to Oklahoma, 76-72
