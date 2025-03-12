Game Preview: Vanderbilt vs. Texas at SEC Tournament
Vanderbilt is set to begin its run at the 2025 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament later today against one of the conference’s newest members, Texas.
The Commodores (20-11, 8-10 SEC) enter Wednesday’s first round game on a two-game losing streak that resulted in them falling into the No. 12-seed. Texas (17-14, 8-10 SEC), meanwhile, enters the tournament with just one in its last five games. But that one win was against a ranked Mississippi State team in the final week of the regular season.
The Longhorns have been led by Tre Johnson this season. Johnson has averaged 20.2 points per game, 3.2 rebounds per game, 2.8 assists per game and an average game time of 34.1 minutes.
For Vanderbilt, Jason Edwards has been the team’s best scorer, averaging 16.9 ppg. Edwards was the lone Commodore to earn a spot on any of the All-SEC teams announced on Monday.
Projected Starting Lineups
Vanderbilt
- Jason Edwards
- Tyler Nickel
- AJ Hoggard
- Devin McGlockton
- Chris Manon
Texas
- Jordan Pope
- Kadin Shedrick
- Arthur Kaluma
- Tramon Mark
- Tre Johnson
Injury Report
Texas didn’t list any injured players in its Student-Athlete Availability Report before Wednesday’s game. Vanderbilt’s Grant Huffman was listed as a game time decision for the Commodores.
How to Watch: Texas vs. Vanderbilt, SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament
Who: Texas (17-14, 8-10 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (20-11, 8-810 SEC)
When: 25 minutes after conclusion of Game 1, Wednesday
Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: TBA
Series: Vanderbilt leads 5-4
Last meeting: Vanderbilt won 86-78 on February 8, 2025
Last time out, Commodores: lost to Georgia 79-68
Last time out, Longhorns: lost to Oklahoma, 76-72