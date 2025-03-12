Vanderbilt Commodores

Game Preview: Vanderbilt vs. Texas at SEC Tournament

The Commodores and Longhorns meet for the second time this season after Vanderbilt won the first meeting 86-78.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt Commodores forward Devin McGlockton (99) fouls Texas A&M Aggies guard Zhuric Phelps (1) during the first half at Reed Arena.
Vanderbilt Commodores forward Devin McGlockton (99) fouls Texas A&M Aggies guard Zhuric Phelps (1) during the first half at Reed Arena. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Vanderbilt is set to begin its run at the 2025 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament later today against one of the conference’s newest members, Texas.

The Commodores (20-11, 8-10 SEC) enter Wednesday’s first round game on a two-game losing streak that resulted in them falling into the No. 12-seed. Texas (17-14, 8-10 SEC), meanwhile, enters the tournament with just one in its last five games. But that one win was against a ranked Mississippi State team in the final week of the regular season.

The Longhorns have been led by Tre Johnson this season. Johnson has averaged 20.2 points per game, 3.2 rebounds per game, 2.8 assists per game and an average game time of 34.1 minutes.

For Vanderbilt, Jason Edwards has been the team’s best scorer, averaging 16.9 ppg. Edwards was the lone Commodore to earn a spot on any of the All-SEC teams announced on Monday.

Projected Starting Lineups

Vanderbilt

  • Jason Edwards
  • Tyler Nickel
  • AJ Hoggard
  • Devin McGlockton
  • Chris Manon

Texas

  • Jordan Pope
  • Kadin Shedrick
  • Arthur Kaluma
  • Tramon Mark
  • Tre Johnson

Injury Report

Texas didn’t list any injured players in its Student-Athlete Availability Report before Wednesday’s game. Vanderbilt’s Grant Huffman was listed as a game time decision for the Commodores.

How to Watch: Texas vs. Vanderbilt, SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament

Who: Texas (17-14, 8-10 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (20-11, 8-810 SEC)

When: 25 minutes after conclusion of Game 1, Wednesday

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: TBA

Series: Vanderbilt leads 5-4

Last meeting: Vanderbilt won 86-78 on February 8, 2025

Last time out, Commodores: lost to Georgia 79-68

Last time out, Longhorns: lost to Oklahoma, 76-72

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/Basketball