Vanderbilt WBB Athlete Named to Preseason Watch List: The Anchor
A Vanderbilt women’s basketball power forward is getting some preseason recognition.
Power forward graduate student Sacha Washington was named to the preseason watchlist for the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award by the Nasimitch Basketball Hall of Fame on Thursday.
After missing time last season, Washington is back and healthy again before the Commodores begin their season with a road trip to Paris, France for the Oui Play Event on Nov. 3. Vanderbilt takes on California in its matchup overseas. In Vanderbilt’s exhibition game against Memphis on Monday, Washington stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points and 11 rebounds in Vanderbilt’s 36-point victory.
Washington enters the 2025-2026 season as the only player in SEC women’s basketball to have 1,000 points, 700 rebounds and 100 blocks over the course of her career. She is one of four SEC players to have scored over 1,000 points.
Vanderbilt women’s basketball tips off against California at 1:30 p.m. CT on Monday. The Commodores enter the season ranked No. 19 in the country.
This Weekend’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt men’s cross country at SEC Championships, Friday at 9:08 a.m. CT.
Vanderbilt women’s cross country at SEC Championships, Friday at 9:53 a.m. CT.
Vanderbilt volleyball at No. 3 Kentucky, Friday at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.
Vanderbilt swimming at Missouri, Saturday at 10 a.m. CT.
No. 9 Vanderbilt football at No. 20 Texas, Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.
Vanderbilt volleyball vs. Missouri, Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.
Did You Notice?
Want a chance to meet the 2026 Vanderbilt baseball team? Vanderbilt baseball is hosting the 2026 VandyFest at Memorial Gymnasium on Jan. 24. There will be opportunities for fans to get autographs of players and win free giveaways at the event.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Basketball Season Opener
3 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
[Pregame speech before facing Texas] “Who in the devil started all of this bunk about the Texas team? Who thinks they are unbeatable? They say that they have the greatest team in their history and perhaps this is true. They say Vanderbilt never had a team which could defeat theirs this year, and that is not true. Texas has no shield like ours. We have some scars on it, but there are a lot of stars there, too. Texas has no such athletic tradition and history. They say the climate is against us. That is not true. The change should do us good. This light, pure air will help us.”- Dan McGugin