Vanderbilt Women Now Play Waiting Game Ahead of Selection Sunday
Conference tournaments are over and the latest AP Top 25 Poll has been released and now all Vanderbilt or any other women’s basketball team can do now is wait.
The dye has been cast for 2025 Women’s NCAA Basketball Championship Tournament and we’ll find out exactly what it looks like at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.
There will be some teams stressing and wondering if they’ll make the tournament, but Vanderbilt isn’t one of those teams. The Commodores finished the regular season 22-10 and went 8-8 in SEC games and beat Tennessee twice. They also have the reigning SEC Freshman of the Year in Mikayla Blakes and the nation’s seventh highest scoring offense.
So, the Commodores won’t be wondering if they’ll play in the NCAA tournament. Instead, they’ll wonder where. If ESPN’s Charlie Creme is accurate, the Commodores will the No. 7 seed in the Birmingham Region where South Carolina sits as the No. 1 overall seed. In that scenario, Vanderbilt would head to Fort Worth, Texas where it would face No. 10-seed Indiana (19-12, 10-8 Big Ten) and then the winner of Big 12 Champion TCU (31-3, 16-2 Big 12) and Southeastern Louisiana (25-4, 19-1 Southland).
With no other opportunities to improve resumes, the Commodores being a No. 7 seed is probably where they’ll be on Sunday. To support that notion, before the SEC Tournament, NCAA.com columnist Autum Johnson released her latest bracket predictions and had the Commodores as a No. 7 seed. Perhaps a second win against Tennessee could see Vanderbilt be a higher seed, but the Commodores did lose soundly to South Carolina.
The opponents might change, but if the Commodores end up in that aforementioned bracket, they’d have to feel really good about getting at least one win.
The 68-team bracket will be officially announced at 7 p.m., Sunday, March 16 on ESPN and the tournament’s first games will be held March 19.