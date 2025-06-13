Vanderbilt women's basketball adds fifth player to 2025-26 class
Vanderbilt women’s basketball has added a fifth player to its 2025-26 signing class.
Former Texas guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda is transferring to Nashville after three seasons in Austin where played in more than 100 games and had 18 starts.
“I am thrilled to announce the addition of Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda to our program,” Ralph said. “Since we recruited her in high school, we knew Ndjakalenga was very special on and off the basketball court. She is an elite student, human being and basketball player. She is the perfect fit for the championship culture and program we are building. Ndjakalenga will bring veteran leadership, a winning mindset and an absolutely lethal skillset to our team. Her lighthearted, positive personality is contagious, as is her determination to be great. She will make an immediate impact in every area of our program. We can’t wait to welcome her to our family and get to work.”
In her three seasons at Texas, the Sioux Falls, South Dakota native averaged 4.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. She appeared in 37 games for the top five-ranked Longhorns last season, starting 15 of the last 17 games of the season. It was her best collegiate season, averaging 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.
In the 2025 NCAA Tournament, Mwenentanda scored double-digit points coming off the bench in the first two rounds, which included a career-high 19 points in a second-round victory over Illinois. She started in the Sweet 16, Elite Eight and Final Four for Texas.
Mwenentanda is the second player to come to Vanderbilt from the transfer portal, joining for LSU center Aalyah Del Rosario. The Commodores also signed three high school players (Ava Black, Aubrey Galvan and Monique Williams).
Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball Transfers
Outgoing
G Iyana Moore
Incoming
C Aalyah Del Rosario (LSU)
G Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda (Texas)
Prep Signings
G Ava Black (Marion, Mass.)
G Aubrey Galvan (Deerfield, Ill.)
F Monique Williams (Perth, Australia)