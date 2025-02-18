What Does Vanderbilt Need To Do To Make NCAA Tournament? Just a Minute
Selection Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Tournament is officially less than a month away and Vanderbilt isn’t guaranteed to end its seven-year streak of missing out on the tournament.
The Commodores, if the field was set today, would get an invitation which is a good place to be. But the Commodores still have six more games and the SEC tournament before tournament invites are sent out. A lot can happen in that time.
So, what does Vanderbilt need to do in the final weeks of the season and conference tournament to ensure it gets an invite to the big dance?
Vanderbilt’s NCAA Tournament Resume
First, let’s examine the Commodores’ resume. They’re 17-8 this season and 5-7 in SEC play. They have two wins against top 10 teams (Tennessee and Kentucky) and haven't suffered any dreaded Quadrant 3 or 4 losses. Their 10.6 Basketball Power Index (BPI) puts them in the top 60 teams nationally and have the 35th-rated Strength of Record.
Considering the SEC may send all but two of its teams to the NCAA Tournament, the Commodores have to feel good about their chances of playing in March. But they have the ninth-hardest remaining schedule. Here’s how Vanderbilt will finish the season:
Vanderbilt Commodores Remaining Schedule
- February 19: at No. 17 Kentucky
- February 22: vs. No. 24 Ole Miss
- February 26: at No. 7 Texas A&M
- March 1: vs. No. 15 Missouri
- March 4: vs Arkansas
- March 8: at Georgia
- March 13-17: SEC Tournament
What Vanderbilt Needs To Do
The Commodores are 1-4 in their last five games (three of those losses were to teams ranked in the top 10) and their two biggest wins of the season came at home. If the Commodores want an invite to the big dance, they’ll need to win at least one of the upcoming games against ranked opponents. And it’d be an even bigger bonus if that win came on the road.
However, if Vanderbilt isn’t able to win any of its next four games, it’ll certainly need to beat Arkansas and Georgia and, possibly, even need a win or two at the SEC tournament.