What's At Stake Tonight For Vanderbilt at No. 17 Kentucky?
First-year Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington has a chance to do something no other Vanderbilt coach has done in their first season in Nashville on Wednesday night.
How to Watch: Vanderbilt at No. 17 Kentucky
If the Commodores are able to beat No. 17 Kentucky, Byington will be the first Vanderbilt coach to sweep Kentucky in their first season. But that certainly won’t be an easy task for the Commodores.
How Did Vanderbilt Win Last Time?
Back in January, Vanderbilt defeated then-No. 9 Kentucky 74-69 with a physical game that saw the Commodores force 17 turnovers, which included 10 steals, and outscored the Wildcats 23-11 in the final eight minutes after trailing by seven.
Jason Edwards led the Commodores with 18 points and Devin McGlockton added 14 points and six rebounds. Tyler Nickel had 10 points, including three three-pointers, and Jaylen Carey had 10 points off the bench.
What’s Happened Since Then?
Since falling to Vanderbilt, the Wildcats have gone 3-3 (all SEC games) that included a pair of wins against top 10-ranked Tennessee. But that stretch also includes losses to then-No. 25 Ole Miss and unranked Arkansas and Texas.
Vanderbilt hasn’t won much since beating the Wildcats, but have played a tougher schedule. The Commodores have just one win since last playing Kentucky. Oddly enough that one win came against Texas, 86-78, one of three teams to beat the Wildcats in the last month.
How Important is a Win for Vanderbilt and Kentucky?
It’s hard to say who would benefit more from a win. Both teams made ESPN’s Jay Bilas most recent list The Top 68 Teams in Men’s College Basketball. And a loss probably won’t knock either team from that list nor would it eliminate them from various NCAA Tournament predictions.
However, Vanderbilt needs the win more. The Commodores have the 10th hardest remaining schedule in the nation and will get some credit for that. But a win wouldn’t just be a boost to the Commodores’ resume, but a morale boost as they still face three more games against ranked teams.