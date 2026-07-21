Clark Lea: Open To Playing Multiple Quarterbacks If Starter Not Named By Week One

TAMPA, FL—Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea says he’s open to playing multiple quarterbacks if he hasn’t named a full-time starter ahead of Vanderbilt’s season opener against Austin Peay, he said to the Nashville media Tuesday morning at SEC Media Days.

Vanderbilt has an open quarterback competition including five-star freshman Jared Curtis, veteran Blaze Berlowitz, sophomore Jack Elliott and junior Whit Muschamp. Lea didn’t name a starter at Media Days on Tuesday and will keep the competition going through camp.

“For sure,” Lea said in regard to the idea that he could play both quarterbacks. “We will do whatever winning demands of us. We have a talented group with different skillsets and I’m not shut off to any possibility. I think you have to have one person you lean on in the tough moments, but how you best put 11 people on the field and enhance and optimize the skills they have to help in a winning effort, that’s the goal.”

Lea will likely cut Vanderbilt's competition down to two options around the midway point of Vanderbilt's fall camp and the indication--although not from Lea--is that Curtis and Berlowitz are the favorites to be those two options.

Berlowitz is the veteran candidate for Vanderbilt's starting role and has spent his entire career in Vanderbilt offensive coordinator Tim Beck's scheme, but has only thrown 36 passes in his career. 17 of those passes came at Vanderbilt in the 2025 season, while the other 19 came at New Mexico State. Berlowitz knows Vanderbilt's system and has a leg up in that way, but Curtis is a five-star prospect that multiple sources tell Vandy on SI is among the most highly-compensated players on Vanderbilt's roster.

Lea called Curtis the best player in the 2026 high school class when he signed with Vanderbilt and has compared aspects of his game to former Vanderbilt star Jay Cutler and NFL MVP Matthew Stafford. He says talent isn't Curtis' issue, but that he's got to take a step forward in terms of processing.

Curtis appears to be Vanderbilt's quarterback of the future, but he could be sharing snaps with Berlowitz to start the season.

“We've been evaluating it through the summer,” Lea said. “Certainly you can see a world where two guys are taking snaps. I don't see that in a world where they're sharing the quarterback position. I see that where we're strategically using skill sets to bolster certain aspects of our performance on offense.”

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