NASHVILLE — There are no guarantees in college sports nowadays, especially in the NIL era. However, Vanderbilt football head coach Clark Lea spoke of his five-star freshman quarterback, Jared Curtis, in future tense.

Following Vanderbilt’s loss to No. 5 Tennessee, Lea took a minute to talk about the way that he has seen his young quarterback develop in the SEC. Lea acknowledged that Curtis’ final game of his 2026 season was not his best, but did make sure to point out that Curtis has shown improvement from where he started in early September.

“This wasn’t his cleanest game, but man, the progress he’s made through the year and the hope we have for the future with him. I mean, to start and play the way he played as a true freshman in this conference against the defenses he’s faced,” Lea said.

The numbers for Curtis showed that he has developed and gotten more experience playing in the SEC. Curtis was much more prone to making the big mistake earlier in the conference slate than how he finished. Curtis did not throw an interception the entire month of November.

That is saying something for a true freshman playing in a deep conference. Curtis may not have had the most eye-popping numbers in terms of his passing yards, but he found ways to make plays at times and show that he is a guy Lea and the staff want to build around going forward.

It was never perfect for Curtis this season. Because he was a freshman, he made freshman mistakes and had to learn a lot as the season went along. Curtis shoulders some of the blame in that sense, but Lea knows that there has to be more organization and support around Curtis as well.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Perhaps the most interesting part of Lea’s comments, though, is the way in which he talked about Curtis. Lea talked confidently about Curtis being with the team for the future. That implies that he seems to feel good about chances of retaining Curtis as opposed to losing him to the transfer portal.

Lea mentioned how there will be a deep dive in what to improve offensively. Between the cadence and sound of the offense to get Curtis more comfortable and suited in the offense, Lea talked about Curtis as if he is going to be on the roster next season.

“It’s a learning year. There are times where the play design has to be better and there are times where we’ve got to organize better around him and the lessons he learns through doing,” Lea said. “All of that is going to be improved upon as we turn the page from this year to next year. Jared’s going to go into a second year that we’re going to improve. The cadence, the timing, the sound. I think all that deserves to be examined.”

Making sure that Curtis returns for a second season in Nashville is sure to be at the top of Vanderbilt’s list of chores this offseason. After all, the program needs a quarterback like Curtis that has room to develop and grow yet also has the arm talent that has already been displayed.

If Lea is able to get Curtis to stay, Vanderbilt is guaranteed to have its cornerstone to build around going into next season. Based on how Lea talked about Curtis after Vanderbilt’s season ended Saturday, he seems to like his chances of making that happen.

“That’s a tough-minded person that is a physically tough football player and just a great teammate,” Lea said.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok for the latest news.