Coronavirus, the Media and Playing College Football this Fall

Anything is possible in this day and time in our world. And that world has been more like a bad science-fiction movie crossbred with the most disturbing creation Wes Craven could ever dream up since March of this year.

Further adding to the weirdness that has been 2020, a new discussion has become part of our social media landscape. That discussion begins with some in the sports media, suggesting that some of their colleagues don't want college football this season.

Say that again, slowly, so I make sure I understand it. Some of you sports media folks think other sports media folks don't want to see college football played this season?

Did I get that right?

What in the name of Red Grange would make anyone think such a thing?

Since the world stopped in March, including sports in their entirety, we in the sports media have been tasked with continuing to provide content to readers. That's been no easy task at times without any real games being played to write about or to analyze.

No, we've not made things up, but we've searched far and wide for ideas and their tie-ins to the specific teams we cover. Call it creative writing, and yet still keeping it on topic.

So when I recently read that some in the media believe some others don't want college football, I was shocked, appalled, and on the cusp of madness. No, not crazy madness, real madness that people could think such a thing.

There have been lots of stories on COVID and on the potential for college football to be canceled or postponed this season. That's because it is a real possibility that could happen.

It's not something myself, and the majority of other sports media folks wanted to write, but it was news and had to be covered.

I can't speak for everyone, but I've tried to stay positive and write from that point of view as best possible, even when touching on the negative possibilities that exist.

Yes, there could be some among us who don't want games to be played. They may feel the risk to players, and others are not worth it. That's a valid point, but the entirety of those that I have spoken to want to see sports return and are willing to work under any circumstances or restrictions necessary to see that happen.

The truth of the matter, as I see it is this. When we as a collective have written something negative, it likely has little impact on the hearts and minds of the NCAA, conference commissioners, or athletic directors and coaches around the nation.

While those individuals read what is written, when it comes to this topic, they are getting their information from sources that know more about viruses than any of us writing under the Sports Illustrated or ESPN banner.

If you don't believe that, then maybe you should rethink things because the opinions of sportswriters mean nothing to these folks, who are, in some cases, the CEOs of multi-million dollar operations in Power Five conferences. They aren't looking to me for advice.

Could there be some in the media who secretly don't want college football this season? Yeah, anything is possible these days. I mean, just because no one has ever seen Bigfoot, that doesn't mean he doesn't exist.

