ESPN Legend Makes Bold Prediction for Vanderbilt Against Texas Longhorns
The Vanderbilt Commodores could have a program-changing moment with a victory today.
The football team will play the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. They look to pull off the upset against the fifth-ranked team in the country.
Although many are predicting the Dores to fall to the Longhorns, one legend analyst thinks otherwise. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit selected Vanderbilt as their ‘super-dog’ for today’s matchups across college football.
“This isn’t old Vandy; it’s not just Diego Pavia. These guys are gonna show up believing they can win,” said Herbstreit
SEC icon and former Alabama Crimson Tides head coach Nick Saban also believes Texas will have a challenge on their hands with the Commodores.
Both personalities picked the Dores to cover the +17.5 spread against the Longhorns.
The Commodores (5-2, 2-1 in SEC) are off to one of their best starts in recent memory. One more win on the season will make them bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018.
A win against Texas would mark the second time this season they have come away with a victory against a top-five-ranked team in the country. They will look to put the Longhorns in the same category as the Alabama Crimson Tide, who was ranked number one in the country at the time they defeated them 40-35, an upset that began the team’s current three-game losing streak.
It will be no easy task for Vanderbilt to walk off the field victorious. Texas is coming off an embarrassing loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.
The fans in Nashville will pack the stadium as best as they can on Saturday as they are doing their part to help the program complete the second upset of the season. Despite the ongoing construction to the Stadium, Vanderbilt has sold out of tickets as they host Texas. This is the third game they have sold out this season.
One of those other sellouts? The historic win over Alabama.
They will need a flawless outing from star quarterback Diego Pavia, who has 1,391 yards passing with 11 touchdowns and only one interception. His 79.8 Quarterback Rating (QBR) is the 16th best in the nation.
He took over the game during the upset over the Crimson Tide, throwing for 252 yards with two touchdowns and rushing for 56 on the ground. He will need to have that same impact on Saturday if they look to have the same result.
Kickoff at FirstBank Stadium is scheduled for 4:15 pm ET.