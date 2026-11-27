NASHVILLE—Pat Murphy has received messages from Bruce Springsteen, Billy Crystal and Sylvester Stallone since he became a World-Series champion as the Milwaukee Brewers’ manager, but this one from Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea still sticks with him.

Lea sent him a text saying he needed to talk to him, which initially threw Murphy off. Murphy and Lea are close friends that generally talk at least once a week—Murphy says there’s no fluff in their conversations, that they get straight to buisness—but they don't communicate that way. They merely ask if the other is available and move forward from there.

Murphy would soon understand why Lea texted him in the manner he did, though.

When he and Lea got on the phone, Lea told him that he was giving his son the middle name Murphy because of him.

“A lot of great things have happened to me since we won the championship, a lot of great people, iconic people that have reached out. With all that being said, that was the most significant thing that happened,” Murphy told Vandy on SI. “I was blown away.”

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy was "blown away" by Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea naming his son with him in mind. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lea and his wife Allison believe the benefit of having a child later in life is that it makes for an opportunity to name it meaningfully and to capture this era of their lives. The Lea’s were intent on doing that and named their third son–and fourth child overall–Miles after Vanderbilt defensive end Miles Capers, who Lea declares is everything that he’d want his children to be. Capers has been at Vanderbilt for all of Lea’s tenure and best encapsulates his time as the Commodores’ head coach. Lea believes his relationship with Murphy has been similarly representative of this chapter.

Murphy and Lea initially connected through the similarities in their situations, that the Brewers are decidedly a small-market team and Vanderbilt is traditionally the SEC’s football bottom feeder. Murphy–who notes that the Brewers and Vanderbilt haven’t used being up against it as an excuse–is an underdog in that he was unlikely to get the Brewers job at all when former Brewers manager Craig Counsell got the job, but seized his opportunity by leading the Brewers to their first ever championship. Lea was a first-time head coach when he took the Vanderbilt job and has been up against harsh odds, but has been among the program’s most successful coaches.

Lea, a former college baseball player, loves MLB and has gravitated towards the Brewers organization as a whole. Murphy has experience coaching small-college football and still remembers former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz letting him come to practices. But, they both echo the sentiment that sport is merely what brought them together rather than what defines their connection.

“Clark and I’s relationship had nothing to do with his success last year,” Murphy–who Lea says answers the phone regardless of circumstance–said. “We’ve got our arms locked regardless. It isn’t about successes, or who we are, or how great of a football coach he is. It’s about two dudes becoming close.”

Murphy and Lea are among the biggest advocates of each other, though. Lea declares that Murphy could be recognized as the greatest leader in sports. As for Murphy: “It might be more of a significant feat, what he did last year [than what Murphy has done] in my mind.”

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That’s where Murphy starts signing Lea’s praises. He doesn’t stop for another 30 seconds.

“I’m nowhere near as good as Clark,” Murphy said. “Clark is a special human. I’ve made more mistakes than Clark x100 in all areas of life. Clark epitomizes the kind of guy–I don’t know, man, I just respect the hell out of him. I really do just respect him a lot.”

Murphy admires Lea’s honesty and how he is centrally focused on the player. He believes he’s interested in possibilities rather than problems and is of the belief that Lea is a do’er rather than a complainer. He pauses before declaring that Lea has impacted him in a “huge” way.

Sounds familiar.

Nov 21, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea looks on during the first half against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It’s a relationship that's defined the last couple of years for me,” Lea said. “This is someone who—we've become really fast friends. Murph’s ahead of me, so he's a real mentor. But, our conversations are so much fun because of the level of respect, and really, honestly, the DNA we share, the level of alignment and the way we see our roles.”

Lea gravitates towards relationships with people that are genuine and humble, but are driven by their own self belief. Lea sees Murphy as a leader that’s evolved as well as anyone and has done so without arrogance.

When Lea visits Murphy in Arizona at spring training or in Milwaukee during the baseball season, he estimates that they spend an inordinate amount of time together bouncing ideas off of each other. He believes he’s taken things from Murphy and the Brewers’ front office to advance the way his program operates–particularly how it uses data. But, Lea has a far more substantial takeaway from his relationship with Murphy.

Now, he and Murphy will forever be tied together–like Murphy is to his close friend Bob Welch, a former CY Young winner who Murphy thought of while naming one of his sons and has modeled aspects of his life after– through Lea’s fourth child. Murphy is trying to think of the appropriate way to meet Miles and something meaningful to gift him. He doesn’t dismiss the idea that Miles will have Brewers season tickets for as long as Murphy is the manager. Lea won’t hold Miles back from any of Murphy’s efforts to connect.

“What a cool person for baby Miles to research and learn about and get to know as he comes of age,” Lea said. “I'm excited for baby Miles to explore the men that he's been named after. The stories of those people are powerful and I think will be great guideposts for him.”

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