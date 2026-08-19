Mariners vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 19

The Seattle Mariners are looking to quickly rebound from an embarrassing loss to the Milwaukee Brewers last night.

Milwaukee brewed up 22 runs in a shutout win to open the series against Seattle, which is now the third straight year that the Brewers have scored double-digit runs in a game against the Mariners.

The Brewers are now on a three-game winning streak and a 4-1 stretch after taking three of four from the Dodgers to end their road trip.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mariners vs. Brewers on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Mariners vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mariners +1.5 (-208)

Brewers -1.5 (+170)

Moneyline

Mariners +110

Brewers -118

Total

7 (Over -112/Under -107)

Mariners vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Mariners: Logan Gilbert (9-7, 3.28 ERA)

Brewers: Dustin May (6-7, 4.13 ERA)

Logan Gilbert is looking to build on throwing six shutout innings at Yankee Stadium last time out. That was his second straight quality start after allowing two runs in 6.2 innings against the Rays in his previous outing.

Dustin May has thrown two quality starts through two outings with the Brewers, allowing three runs on seven hits in 13 innings against the Pirates and Padres.

Mariners vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 19

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): SEAM, BREW

Mariners record: 59-67

Brewers record: 78-48

Mariners vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jake Bauers OVER 0.5 Hits (-139)

Jake Bauers has been swinging a hot bat for a few weeks now. He’s 26 for 68 (.382) in his last 20 games and is 6 for 7 in his last two contests.

Bauers now has a hit in five of his last six games, eight of 10, and 17 of his last 20, bringing him up to a 64% clip on the season.

Mariners vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Brewers handed the Mariners an embarrassing 22-0 decision in the series opener to improve to 42-22 at home and 78-48 on the season.

After a successful series in Houston, the Mariners find themselves behind the eight ball once again.

Logan Gilbert may be able to help set the Mariners in the right direction, but Dustin May has been great for the Brewers as well.

I have to take the Brewers as slight home favorites after last night’s showing.

Pick: Brewers -118

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