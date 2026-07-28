Brewers vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 28

The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to bounce back from a shutout loss that opened their three-game set against the San Francisco Giants last night.

The Brewers went 7-2 on their homestand out of the break before last night’s defeat.

On the other hand, the Giants have now won three of four since a five-game losing streak.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Giants on Tuesday, July 28.

Brewers vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (+118)

Giants +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline

Brewers -156

Giants +129

Total

7.5 (Over +101/Under -122)

Brewers vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Brewers: Logan Henderson (4-1, 3.05 ERA)

Giants: Landen Roupp (7-8, 3.93 ERA)

Logan Henderson has been great since returning from the injured list earlier this month. He’s allowed six runs in 15.1 innings, and has allowed more than two runs in just one of his eight starts this season.

Landen Roupp has settled in nicely since allowing six runs in 2.2 innings to end June. He’s allowed just three runs in 21 innings in three starts this month. However, the Brewers did tag him for eight runs on eight hits and five walks in four innings on June 1.

Brewers vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 28

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): BREW, NBCSBA

Brewers record: 66-40

Giants record: 45-61

Brewers vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Christian Yelich OVER 1.5 Bases (+148)

Christian Yelich failed us last night, but I’m going right back to him tonight in San Francisco.

Yelich went OVER 1.5 bases in four straight games and seven of eight prior to last night’s 0 for 4 showing. He’s 1 for 3 against Roupp, though, and is a good bet to bounce back tonight at +148.

Brewers vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

I don’t think the Brewers are going to go down easy tonight in San Francisco.

They’ve lost multiple games in a row just once this month – a sweep against the Pirates –, and are 6-2 in Henderson’s starts.

The Giants rarely string wins together and are 7-13 when Roupp takes the mound.

I’ll back Milwaukee to bounce back tonight after a shutout to open the series.

Pick: Brewers -156

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