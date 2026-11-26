NASHVILLE — Vanderbilt freshman safety Mason Lewis looks at his phone after every Commodores football game. One of the first notifications he sees the first time he opens his phone is a text from his dad, Michael Lewis.

The text Lewis receives is constructive criticism about what he should have done on a specific play in the middle of the game. Lewis always appreciates the texts his dad sends him in the middle of games. Texts and any other advice has always helped him in his evolution as a football player going back to when he first started to play tackle football from the age of 12-years-old.

That’s because his dad used to play football himself. However, Michael was no ordinary football player. He is a retired NFL player from the early 2000s. Michael was the No. 58 pick in the 2002 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent 10 years playing professionally, spending five years in Philadelphia before playing for the San Francisco 49ers for a little over three seasons and finishing his career with a short stint in 2010 for the St. Louis Rams.

Michael was also a starter for the NFC in the 2004 Pro Bowl.

Though Lewis was just a toddler by the time his dad’s NFL career was done, growing up was not the average childhood experience people hear kids talk about in today’s world. Lewis’ parents have always been big proponents of raising their kids to be active. From the age of 3-years-old, Lewis and his siblings would start getting into hobbies that involved exercise and activity, such as playing soccer.

“It was nice growing around. We set a standard in our family, really. Him and my mom set the standard of greatness and are always trying to outwork the next person,” Lewis told Vandy On SI. “I feel like ever since we were young, he'd always be on us trying to get us to do extra workouts and all types of stuff.”

That standard his parents set is simple. Michael would preach to his kids that there is always somebody out in the world working harder. If his kids were trying to really get into a sport, they would need to put in the work to get good at it and play the sport at a high level. In the family, off-seasons were viewed as important times to get better rather than take time off.

Michael and his wife dedicated plenty of time, effort and money to helping Lewis and his siblings succeed at whatever sport they wanted to play. Whether that meant bringing them somewhere to get extra training in or bringing them to games over the years.

Lewis has been used to that standard and that type of everyday life for a long time. From the age of about three or four, Lewis first got into baseball for a couple years before he ultimately got into flag football at 6-years-old. It was at that moment, when Lewis knew it was really time to get to work.

Lewis played flag football until he was 12-years-old playing a variety of positions from running back to safety. Wherever he was needed, he played at. After that six-year stint of flag football, he started playing tackle football and began lifting weights at the start of his high school career.

When Lewis transitioned into tackle football, he became more locked in on the safety position. Watching clips of the way his dad used to tackle from his days in the NFL inspired Lewis to want to be just like his dad.

Around his sophomore year of high school, film sessions with his dad started to get more detailed. The two would sit in the family together before high school games and break down the film. Lewis would give his dad the laptop and his dad would give him constructive criticism.

Film sessions between the two went from watching highlight plays a player made to Michael teaching his son how to study and view film from a different perspective.

“Just telling him don’t just watch film to watch the player. What are the tendencies? What is the offense trying to do? We’d go over down and distance and the personnel. What are they trying to accomplish? Are they trying to get a first down or are they trying to take shots down the field,” Michael told Vandy On SI what he told his son to look for.

Those film sessions translated to his play on the field and to who he was as a recruit coming out of high school. Lewis became more confident and was able to play faster while still making plenty of plays.

Lewis was the only kid on his teams growing up that had a dad that played in the NFL. That type of background could create some sort of pressure on a kid like Lewis. But that was not the case for him through the years. Lewis describes his dad as someone that usually keeps to himself more so than being flashy. In fact, the only way one of Lewis’ teammates would know what his dad did was if they asked him.

The way Michael and his wife would parent Lewis and his siblings growing up was a healthy balance between spending time cheering on their children and parenting outside of sports. Practices and games were the time where the family was focused on sports, but off the field was time to be a parent to his kids.

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The Lewis’ family is made up of athletes in addition to him and his dad. Lewis’ mom ran track and he has two older sisters that play Division I soccer. One at Northern Arizona University and the other at University of Nebraska. With such a competitive family, Michael knows there has to be a separation between supporting his kids and being a parent.

“You have to separate it because we’re ultra competitive. Having to separate that part from being a parent of ‘hey, how are you doing in school? What do you need? What’s going on in your life?’ Separating that was pretty big for us,” Michael said.

The separating of sports from parenting and letting Lewis and his siblings live their lives off the field was not that difficult of a switch to flip growing up. Part of the standard Lewis grew up following included an understanding that once a practice or a game is over, you leave it on the field.

Michael would always tell his son to not bring the football back to the house, especially in a situation where it was not the best practice or game. Just as teams do their best to not let outside noise cause distractions in a locker room, the Lewis family made sure that any drama from practices or games would not seep into the household.

“You come home, you have to separate it and move on from there because other things are happening in your life. You got school, you got your siblings you got to deal with. You got mom and dad and the relationships there,” Michael said. “It’s one of those aspects where if you don’t separate it, it will cause problems on the field as well as at home.”

The bond Lewis has with his dad was founded on football, learning endless tips and pointers from someone that played the same sport and the same position professionally. It is a unique situation that very few fathers get to share with their sons. The sport of football did more for the two of them for their bond than just teaching moments on the ins and outs of the game.

The teaching moments gave way for Lewis to lean on his dad.

“Once he stopped playing baseball…and he started really getting focused on football, he started leaning on me for information about the game. He didn’t get into football until he was 12-years-old, so for us, that only just grew our bond even closer than it already was,” Michael said.

Today, Lewis would describe the relationship he has with his dad as one that has transitioned to being a non-football bond. The two have gotten to a stage where they eat and hang out together over non-football things.

Lewis still gets texts from his dad in the middle of each game. In Vanderbilt’s game against Florida, Lewis opened his phone up after the game to see a text from Michael critiquing Lewis’ leverage that allowed Florida wide receiver Dallas Wilson to get past Lewis on a corner route.

Pointers like that one helped shape the player Lewis is for the Commodores. All the coaching and advice he has gotten from his dad over the years has led to him being a mainstay starter in Vanderbilt’s defense and the only freshman on the defense that is starting

At this point, Lewis is harder on himself than his dad is on his performance. Michael cannot help but be a proud parent as he has seen what his son has been able to accomplish in his first season in the SEC.

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea has seen firsthand the type of person and player Lewis is. He sees the job that his dad did in raising Lewis both as a person and a player. Lea agrees with Lewis in that he is hard on himself as a freshman, but is more than happy with how his young safety has performed in the STAR room.

“He’s way ahead of his years. His maturity, his approach to play the way he’s playing as a true freshman. He’s going to make mistakes, but the intentionality and the drive, for sure credit genetics for that. And also just the model his father showed him his entire life to say, ‘this is what it looks like to be a pro.’ I’m really proud of him,” Lea said.

Lewis takes time to write down his goals every January. Going into this freshman season, he wanted to start and be a freshman all-american. Lewis has already accomplished one, but he is just getting started.

“I feel like I’m right where I set my goals,” Lewis told Vandy On SI. “I’m very blessed and proud of myself and I feel like my goals are right where I expect them to be.”

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